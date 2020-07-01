Recession
Job satisfaction rises despite downturn
The economic downturn has adversely affected workplaces yet job satisfaction has improved, three-quarters of UK managers have said.
Euro budget deal 'close' after through-the-night talks
European leaders are set to announce a long-term deal that would see the EU budget cut, in real terms, for the first time since the European Union was created.
Insurers get tech savvy to beat downturn
Insurers will be forced to get tech savvy next year as the on-going economic pressure takes its toll, Ovum has said.
UK out of recession as better-than-expected GDP rises 1%
UK GDP rose by 1% in the third quarter of 2012, bringing the UK out of recession with first positive quarter of growth this year and beating analyst forecasts of a 0.6% rise.
Aviva and L&G to cut dividends - papers
Two of Britain's biggest insurers are poised to slash dividends this week, potentially derailing the stockmarket's blockbuster summer rally, The Times reports.
Recession impacting on EAPs says Canada life
The recession is having a distinct effect on the usage of employee assistance programmes (EAP) in the workplace through employees feeling increasingly stressed, according to Canada Life.