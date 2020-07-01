RBS
Vitality announces rugby sponsorships
Vitality has been announced as the ‘Official Wellness Partner' of England Rugby, Scottish Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union.
RBS and Lloyds confirm Scottish independence relocation plans
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) will move its operations to London should Scotland vote to go independent, it has confirmed.
RBS shares rocket as profits double to £1.6bn
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has announced profits of £1.6bn for the first quarter of 2014, far surpassing expectations and sending shares soaring more than 10%.
RBS fined £390m for 'widespread misconduct' over LIBOR
RBS has been fined a collective £391m for its role in the LIBOR scandal, with the FSA's investigation finding more than 200 "inappropriate" rate submissions.
PPI mis-selling almost 'worst' financial scandal, says Which?
A decision by HSBC to set aside a further £340m to fund payment protection insurance (PPI) compensation claims has taken the amount banks have now earmarked for PPI mis-selling redress to almost £10bn, a report says.
RBS cuts 600 financial advice jobs
The Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut 618 roles within its financial advice arm as a result of the retail distribution review (RDR).
Aviva remains on course for protection dominance
Aviva has seen a slight uplift in its protection sales over the third quarter as it continues its attempt to dominate the market.
RBS offered £4bn for insurance division
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has been offered £4bn for its insurance arm by private equity group CVC Capital Partners.
Blog: Protection 'mis-selling' - here we go again!
It is perhaps not a little ironic that on the eve of deadline day for three major banking groups to resolve their pre-judicial review payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, another possible ‘protection' mis-selling scandal is uncovered.
Banks' poor power of attorney knowledge 'causing LTC chaos'
Poor knowledge of the system of lasting powers of attorney (LPA) has left many pensioners seeking long-term care facing delays and other problems, solicitors say.