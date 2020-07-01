Pru
Prudential move 'unlikely' to impact PruHealth or PruProtect
Any move abroad by Prudential is "unlikely" to affect either PruProtect or PruHealth, COVER understands.
Web tactics
Dean Jones investigates the importance of the internet in building new relationships with clients
PruProtect revamps website
Pruprotect has unveiled a new website to coincide with the launch of its Essentials plan.
PruProtect launches new cut-down plan
PruProtect has released a more affordable version of its life and critical illness policy.
Market Views
The ABI has said it intends to end Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) clauses, introducing set definitions. Will this add even further complication to Critical Illness (CI) policies?
Market Views
Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2009 saw that income protection (IP) sales have risen in the last year. That upturn, however, has been directly attributed to the actions of HSBC. With sales of other protection products falling, what do these results...
Market Views
PruProtect has launched two new products with a whole raft of developments that it thinks will reinvigorate the protection. What are your first opinions of the provider's work?
Risk Clinic: Overweight clients
Following his brother's diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer last year, Bob wants to take out some critical illness (CI) cover for himself. Bob is 47, drinks moderately but has a body mass index (BMI) of 32 despite being physically active by cycling...
Questions to ask about… Aviation
Aviation can be a potentially hazardous hobby. By asking some additional questions, underwriters can determine the category a pilot falls into and the level of risk involved, explains Kevin Carr.
Risk Clinic: PMI with pre-existing conditions
Ruth, 26, is a magazine designer living in London. Although in good health, she suffered from ME for two years in her teens, and contracted malaria while on a gap trip around the world. While she is generally in good health, her ME flared up slightly...