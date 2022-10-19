Pangea Life

IPAW 2022: The case for income protection for business owners

Income Protection

Day Three of Income Protection Awareness Week

clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
Cost of living crisis: Should the industry do more to protect employees?

Employee Benefits

“Advisers need to do the digging and help their clients by signposting”

clock 11 October 2022 • 6 min read
The golden opportunity for Group Income Protection

Income Protection

"I won’t ever end my advice journey with a client until I’ve talked GIP"

clock 20 May 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Around 1.8 million workers suffer from work-related ill health

23 November 2023 • 2 min read