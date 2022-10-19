IPAW 2022: The case for income protection for business owners

"These aren't just simple alternatives; they are sometimes the best alternative or the only solution."

This was the verdict of Lee Thomas during a presentation focusing on the importance of executive income protection and group income protection (GIP) products for wealth advisers when reviewing what cover is available for business owners.

Reviewing the benefits of what these types of products can offer employers or those that are self-employed, Thomas said that they can often provide better outcomes and more comprehensive levels of cover that individual IP policies.

Looking at what executive income protection can offer those that run "one man bands" Thomas highlighted that these plans can cover 80% of gross pay including dividends, offer coverage for a partner or spouse who may be working for the business which includes salary and pension contributions made through the business, and that the policy cost can be placed on company expenses.

When it comes to group coverage, Thomas detailed that there were similarities with the executive income protection product, but that GIP policies mean cover can be placed without the need for underwriting.

"The insurer won't ask any questions other than are they fit and able to work? Are they at work on the day that the policy taken out? They won't ask about their smoking status, their medical history, their lifestyle choices or their family history," he said.

Thomas explained that this meant cover could be offered to business owners where individual IP simply wasn't an option for reasons such as significant weighting or exclusions based on medical histories.

He also highlighted that it was beneficial for wealth advisers as GIP is an annual renewable policy, which creates an annual or monthly income stream, rather than the one-off payments generated by individual policies.

"If you're not prepared to do this yourself, certainly look for a protection advisor that can assist you and your clients in doing this," Thomas recommended, referring to signposting.