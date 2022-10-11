The east wind has hit the UK. Spearheaded by Russia's aggression in Ukraine, the subsequent consequences have given rise to the cost of living crisis; an amalgamation of rising inflation, mortgage rates, energy costs and more. As a result, hardworking individuals are feeling the brunt, with little respite ahead of them.

The Government has intervened through energy caps and one-off relief payments, but as winter nears, people will need more extensive support.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently said that it has heard the calls from customers asking for more support and has set out its expectations of insurers to do more to help with the cost of living crisis.

However, for employees dealing with the economic crisis on a daily and very immediate level, support with wellbeing at work has never been so important.

Taking responsibility

Support across the five pillars of wellbeing (mental, physical, financial, social and environmental) has been widely recognised as both beneficial for the workforce and employers.

Now during this economic turmoil, employers and insurers have an opportunity to work together to increase support for employees and ensure that wellbeing remains a top priority.

"The first step, and the important thing here, is that providers acknowledge that there is a cost of living crisis and that it's all around us," says Roy McLoughlin, associate director, and protection expert at Cavendish Ware.

"Agility of providers and how they can adapt to people who are in trouble is key here, but what's important is that there's empathy and sympathy. People will be looking to cut back on all sorts of different things and what we don't want to be doing is getting people to cancel insurances."

However, Lee Thomas, business protection consultant at Pangea Life questions what responsibility, if any, providers have to help support employees.

"I just don't see where their responsibility starts for that," he explains." I find responsibility a very strong word, because if you say it's your responsibility, then you're taking on the power of that situation. You're disempowering someone else in a sense to make the decision."

"And if it was their responsibility to alleviate the cost of living crisis for individuals, then would you say that they have carte blanche responsibility for everybody? That nobody has to pay their premiums until they can afford to? You can't do that. That's what taking on that responsibility would almost say; you can't afford your premiums, you don't need to pay them," he says.

Taking away the responsibility element, Thomas says that supporting employees with the cost of living crisis is a good idea: "If they are worrying about paying the bills, eating, the basics in life, research shows it has a huge impact on their ability to do their job."

"I don't know if that is their responsibility, but certainly, a good employer would know that leaving staff financially stressed is going to impact performance and impact their health. So, you're going to have more people taking time off work, getting stressed, stress leads to physical health problems as well and a stressed workforce isn't really good for business," he states.

Lacking support

For an issue the scale of the cost of living crisis, the level of support required to make a meaningful difference is vast and McLoughlin, for one says he feels like there "hasn't been enough."

He explains that while there are some companies that have come out and produced flexibility in premiums and employers have taken drastic steps to support staff through one off payments, there needs to be more of an initiative from providers.

However, Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD), argues that while each provider may not necessarily broadcast all available benefits for group protection, by looking at policies more closely, there is more help available for employees than people may be aware of.

"If you dig, you can find nuggets," she remarks.

"Each provider is different in what they do. I've done a bit of digging and obviously I can't tell you which provider does what, but there are things out there, for example, financial wellbeing tools that might be made available to employees under group risk product."

However, Moxham notes that it is ultimately up to advisers to help to help their clients understand all there available support beyond financial payments.

"It's not a magic money tree. But if employers are struggling to support their people, advisers should point them in the right direction of where they might get some help, then have a look at what comes with their group risk product," she says.

"Advisers need to do the digging and help their clients by signposting to these things. It's important to touch base with clients and just remind them what's available. It's important to remember that employers are facing, certainly the energy bills crisis in the same way as their staff."

Jane Hulme, HR director at Unum UK, explains that employers can consider a variety of data sources such as health risk appraisals and absence dashboards, along with anonymised data from employee usage of support services, to keep abreast of the changing needs of their staff.

"As some may be seeking debt advice, others may require psychological support due to mental health issues triggered by financial concerns. Employers can then challenge providers to be creative and more agile with their financial support offerings than merely providing generic, ‘off the shelf' information," she says.

"By taking such a personalised approach, employers also account for the different life stages and circumstances of their staff. Financial issues and mental health are intrinsically linked, thus highlighting the importance of a holistic approach. Yet, while employers can support employees with managing financial difficulties, this doesn't always provide a ‘solution'."

How the industry can help

McLoughlin explains that there are two ways the industry can help alleviate stress caused by the cost of living crisis on employees. The first focuses on knowing how to deal with employers who may want to scale back on premiums or cancel their policies altogether.

The second relates to advisers' duty of care: "Should we not be helping give some basic financial advice to customers and clients for free?" he asks.

"Certainly at Cavendish Ware and in the Protection Distribution Group we've been talking to clients about basic help with financial planning and also some signposting to helpful sites on customers and prices, including sometimes pointing people towards brilliant organisations," he says.

McLoughlin states that helping people with financial advice alongside their protection cover "makes sense", but that a "massive hole" remains in what happens next. As he points out, the "clue is in the title" for financial advisers when it comes to helping people through the cost of living crisis.

"We do need to be conduits here, we need to play our part," he concludes.