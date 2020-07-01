online underwriting

Quote+ launches to adviser market
Direct Life has launched Quote+, which it has described as ‘the most significant advance' in pre-screening underwriting criteria, with the potential for a 10% increase in completed term insurance business for advisers.

LV= slashes doctors' reports
LV= has continued the market's focus of reducing reliance on GP reports (GPRs) by slashing the number requested for its income protection (IP) applications.