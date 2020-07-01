online underwriting
Why are 500,000 people a year rated when buying protection?
Andrew Wibberley questions why so many people continue to be rated when taking out protection insurance.
Exeter Family Friendly sees instant decision rate of 70%
Exeter Family Friendly has seen a further 10% increase in the proportion of applicants receiving instant underwriting decisions for income protection (IP) since their adoption of UnderwriteMe.
COVER SUMMIT 2015: UnderwriteMe on why you should attend
Phil Jeynes, head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe talks about why you should attend the Cover Summit on 1st October 2015.
UnderwriteMe launches to 'address the protection famine'
UnderwriteMe has launched its system at an event in London, with its Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe saying it would 'address the protection famine'.
Opinion: Advisers must do more online to keep clients
Advisers should avoid the mistakes of general insurance and offer new ways for consumers to buy protection, writes Neil McCarthy, director of Direct Life.
iPipeline launches open market protection quote tool
iPipeline has launched the open market version of its quote tool 'Solution Builder' to all advisers in the protection market.
iPipeline launches CI underwriting tool
iPipeline has announced that critical illness (CI) is now available via its new indicative underwriting decision tool - XRAE, which is available to all Assureweb portal users.
Interview - Martin Werth and a future for underwriting
Clunky underwriting processes may be a thing of the past as new technology is applied. Paul Robertson speaks to Martin Werth about his UnderwriteMe system.
Quote+ launches to adviser market
Direct Life has launched Quote+, which it has described as ‘the most significant advance' in pre-screening underwriting criteria, with the potential for a 10% increase in completed term insurance business for advisers.
Call for UK innovation investment as RGA wins in the US
Lack of innovation investment in the UK insurance market has been highlighted by recognition of RGA's work in the US.
LV= improves underwriting flexibility
LV= has changed its underwriting rules to allow more applications to receive an immediate online decision.
Unum urges IFAs not to collect extra underwriting data
Unum has completed the roll-out of its fully electronic income protection (IP) application and underwriting process that means the vast majority of cases will be processed on the spot.
LifeQuote releases decision in principle tool
LifeQuote has developed a decision in principle tool for the protection market to assist advisers with the process of placing difficult lives with insurers.
Aviva cuts not taken up rates
Aviva has reduced its not taken up (NTU) rates for protection products by a quarter over the last three years.
The ten most common underwriting queries (and answers)
Not only will the needs of each and every client who needs a protection policy differ, but advisers also have to factor in the different underwriting processes of providers...
LV= slashes doctors' reports
LV= has continued the market's focus of reducing reliance on GP reports (GPRs) by slashing the number requested for its income protection (IP) applications.
Ellipse previews adviser-free underwriting
Ellipse has revealed a first look for the whole market at its automated medical underwriting process which takes underwriting forms out of advisers' hands by contacting members directly.
Westfield Health launches new product and new brand
Westfield Health has launched a new brand and medical insurance product, Health365, in what it claims will be a significant development in the health insurance market.
Aviva slashes GP reports
Aviva has reduced the number of doctor reports requested for life insurance applications by 60%.
Unum unveils 'intelligent' underwriting system
Unum has launched a new online underwriting system.
Westfield unveils online initiative
Health cash plan provider, Westfield Health, has announced the launch of a range of online services and initiatives for customers.
ALC Health boosts online and Southern European presence
ALC Health has announced improvements to both its online offering and to its Southern European coverage.