Norwich Union
Capita improves insurance distribution strategy
Capita is improving the guidance of its distribution business strategy.
Le Beau picks up his MBE
Peter Le Beau, co-author of the Protection Review and founder of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) received his MBE for services to insurance and to charity at a ceremony on 5 November.
A seamless transition
Following an extraordinarily busy year Aviva's David Barral in conversation with Paul Robertson indicates there will be no let up yet
Weaving a powerful web
No longer considered exotic, the online world is fast becoming the basis for the sale of financial products. David Child gives a few pointers to protection advisers.
Risk Clinic: PMI when nearing retirement
Gordon, 58, wishes to take out a private medical insurance (PMI) policy. He is in generally good health but works in an extremely stressful position as a highly paid civil servant. However, due to the recession, he will probably find himself retiring...
When a plan comes together
After much talk of a generic industry-wide protection campaign it seems the ball has started rolling. Paul Robertson explains the what it hopes to achieve and how it may impact the industry.