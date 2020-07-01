National Audit Office
DWP must learn 'hard lessons' on welfare reform - NAO
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) must use lessons from its recent welfare reforms to improve how it handles change, the National Audit Office (NAO) has said in a report.
English 'less likely' to develop cancer - NAO
People in England are less likely to develop cancer than those in other high-income countries in Europe, a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.
NHS England criticised in out-of-hours GP report
NHS England has been criticised in a report on out-of-hours GP services from the Public Accounts Committee.
Better Care Fund lacking funds finds report
The Better Care Fund's (BCF) early preparation and planning did not match the scale of the plan's ambitions, a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.
National Audit Office criticises DWP benefits handling
The National Audit Office has criticised the government's handling of the introduction of Personal Independence Payments, which will replace Disability Living Allowance for working age people.
Market will support victims of future care provider collapses - LGA
The National Audit Office (NAO) has warned the government that people using personal budgets to fund their social care need more support and greater protection from provider failures.
NHS cancer care improved, but could do better - National Audit Office
Improvements have been made in cancer care since 2007, however, lack of information on costs and outcomes inhibits improvements, according to an National Audit Office (NAO) report.
