Millions not seeking mental health services: National Audit Office

According to the NAO's latest report, more patients are now being treated amid increased funding and a 22% rise in the NHS mental health workforce, but waiting times are increasing for some areas of treatment.

The number of people in contact with NHS mental health services jumped from 3.6 million to 4.5 million between 2016-2017 and 2021-2022. However, NHS England estimates that the number of people with mental health needs who aren't in contact with the health service stands at 8 million as of 2021.

People from ethnic minorities and LGBT communities, as well as children and young people, had particularly "poorer experiences" based on interviews conducted by the NAO.

The number of young people who were urgently referred and seen within a week dropped to 68% in April to June last year, against a standard of 95%.

Overall, the number of young people with probable mental health disorders increased by 50% for seven to 16-year-olds over the past five years, while the volume has more doubled for 17 to 19-year-olds.

Medical and staff shortages, including nurses and psychologists, were flagged as concerns in the report. This is primarily due to staff retention, high turnover between service areas, and competition from health and non-health sectors, with 17,000 (13%) of staff leaving the NHS mental health service during 2021 to 2022, the NAO revealed.

As the demand for services for NHS mental health trusts surged, most of respondents in a NAO survey of NHS mental health trusts revealed they allowed waiting times and lists to increase. Meanwhile, 15 out of 33 trusts had raised treatment thresholds and 6 reduced service provision in some areas.

Despite plans for a service expansion within the NHS, forecast rates under the current programme reveal "sizeable treatment gaps". The NHS aims for 1.9 million people to access talking therapy services by the end of next year, however the NAO said this only represents a quarter of those with a diagnosed need prior to the pandemic.

Similarly, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) revealed a 44% surge in referrals to NHS mental health services since 2016. Last year, CALM conducted over 3 million minutes of calls via its helpline and webchat services for issues including anxiety, stress, loneliness and relationship concerns.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, commented: "The Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England have made a series of clear commitments and plans to improve mental health services, but they have not defined what achieving full parity of esteem for mental health services will entail.

"It is therefore unclear how far the current commitments take the NHS towards its end goal, and what else is needed to achieve it and match the increasing public awareness and need."

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said the report was a "damming indictment of the government's failure to grip what has become a mental health emergency."

"We shouldn't sugar coat it, the mental health crisis we're facing is a cross generational issue that almost touches everyone in our society, ripping through the heart of our communities brought on by over a decade of austerity and underfunding of our services," he said.

"It's evident the government has come woefully short on its promise of a visionary new plan for mental health, but it's not a time for pointing fingers. It's time for action. Urgently."