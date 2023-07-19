National Audit Office to scrutinise FCA as its responsibilities grow

According to the NAO, the review comes in the wake of the "significant changes" that have been introduced in the way the watchdog is expected to regulate the financial sector. The review is scheduled for winter 2023/24.

"These include the future regulatory framework, a new Consumer Duty for regulated firms and a new proposed statutory secondary objective for the FCA to facilitate the international competitiveness and growth of the UK economy in the medium- to long-term," it said.

The Treasury Committee has expressed support for the introduction of the promotion of growth as a secondary objective for the regulator, but said it would continue to reject any calls for growth or competitiveness objectives to become a primary objective.

"This would increase any pressure on regulators to trade off competitiveness against resilience, and would undermine the regulators' ability to deliver on their core functions," it said last year.

The NAO added that technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), provide "challenges and opportunities" for the regulation of financial services.

Last week, chief executive Nikhil Rathi warned banks, investors and insurers should bolster their spending against scammers who are using AI for fraudulent activity in the financial services industry, noting the regulator "will take a robust line on this".

The watchdog is also busy keeping tabs on social media usage in the industry and the affect influencers are having on trust in financial services. It is also carrying out an investigative project tracking what platforms are doing with the interest they make.

The NAO said its study will examine how the FCA is working with others, particularly HM Treasury, "to take action to meet aspects of the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities posed by recent changes".

An FCA spokesperson said: "We welcome the NAO's review of the FCA and how we adapt to change, as it could help us to ensure we continue to meet our objectives. We have a clear strategy in place about what we want the FCA to be, and we are well under way to achieving that."