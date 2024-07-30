FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty

Secondary competitiveness and growth objective

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking views from the industry to streamline its financial services rulebook as it looks to reduce burdens on firms as part of its secondary competitiveness and growth objective.

In a call for input on Monday (29 July), the UK's financial watchdog said it is looking to identify how it can simplify its requirements through greater reliance on high-level rules, while ensuring continued support and protection for consumers. The aim is to remove detailed and prescriptive requirements from its handbook that overlap with the Consumer Duty, following its introduction in July 2023 and the implementation deadline on Wednesday (31 July). According to the FCA, adding clarity to its rulebook could reduce costs for firms, encourage innovation, and support the risk appetite...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

St James's Place overhauls fee structure after regulatory pressure

More on Regulation

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty
Regulation

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty

Research indicates

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 July 2024 • 1 min read
FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty
Regulation

FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty

Secondary competitiveness and growth objective

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
'Significant internal failings' for NHS regulator
Regulation

'Significant internal failings' for NHS regulator

CQC to be revamped

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read