Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
L&G enlists rugby star Will Greenwood for video campaign
Aims to tackle the stigma of mental health in the workplace
Legal services has 'highest incidence' of mental illness
Five markets analysed for 'Benefits and Trends Survey 2018'
Being mindful of mental health
Pulse Insurance's Torquil Mclusky discusses the stigma surrounding mental health, embracing mindfulness and how the industry can provide more inclusive access to cover
Paul Avis: The mental health solution
In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Canada Life's Paul Avis looks into how EAPs and EIS via group income protection policies are providing an answer
Mental health: 48% of bosses believe employees would not reach out
Legal & General's new Red Report also identifies five key themes business should address
Counselling improved mental health of 92% of EAP users
70% of EAP users needed help with mental health problems last year
Aviva to offer mental health service for corporate PMI clients
'Quick, specialised support' offered to employees with Optimum private medical insurance
NHS mental health providers still waiting for parity with physical health
According to a recent King's Fund report, NHS mental health trusts still lack staff and funding despite government pledges to achieve parity with physical health services by 2013.
Underwriting mental health
Following The Guardian's article detailing instances of people with a history of mental illness being refused life insurance, Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk, looks into the ways underwriters can overcome challenges that underwriters face.