Capita acquires Medicals Direct
Capita has acquired Medicals Direct for £13.2m on a cash free-debt free basis, and a deferred consideration, linked to profit performance, of up to £2m.

Keeping life rosy
How can the insurance industry address changing healthcare and wellbeing needs in the 21st century? Mike Benton suggests a radical change in focus

Doing it differently

David Houghton-Brown discusses the universal lessons and pitfalls learnt from Medicals Direct's foray into European markets