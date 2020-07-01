medicals direct
Capita acquires Clinical Solutions
Capita has acquired Clinical Solutions Holdings Limited for a cash consideration of £20m on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Capita acquires Medicals Direct
Capita has acquired Medicals Direct for £13.2m on a cash free-debt free basis, and a deferred consideration, linked to profit performance, of up to £2m.
Poor data usage hampers protection sector - Medicals Direct
The insurance industry is being held back by poor data capture, substandard analysis and lack of integration between systems, Medicals Direct Group has said.
Medicals Direct re-brands.
Medicals Direct Group has re-branded itself as MDG.
Cirecester friendly adds big T underwriting service
Cirencester friendly has added big T underwriting to its IFA application process.
Interview - Mike Benton
Mike Benton, chief executive of Medicals Direct, shares his future of care provision with Paul Robertson.
Technology: Let's make some magic!
It's time to bring claims departments into the modern era with new technology, writes
Medicals Direct eyes NHS business
Insurance service provider Medicals Direct has applied to register as an NHS service provider under the Health and Social Care Act.
Keeping life rosy
How can the insurance industry address changing healthcare and wellbeing needs in the 21st century? Mike Benton suggests a radical change in focus
Cirencester friendly adds home nurse screening service
Cirencester friendly has introduced an at home nurse screening program for applicants where further medical evidence is required.
Wiltshire Friendly enters big T arena
Wiltshire Friendly Society has contracted Medicals Direct to provide a big T tele interviewing service for its income protection business.
Medicals Direct adds new chairman
Medicals Direct has appointed Philip Gregory as chairman as it looks to continue its global expansion.
Medicals Direct warns on EAP over reliance
Employers are placing too much reliance on short-term fixes like Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) in dealing with stress, according to Medicals Direct.
Claims "the Cinderella" department says Medicals Direct
Medicals Direct has claimed there is a lack of investment in the Claims function within the UK protection industry.
PruProtect launches mobile technology for advisers
PruProtect has unveiled a mobile quote facility and improved digital communications for advisers to use on its life and critical illness products.
Medicals Direct launches international operation
To mark the launch of Medicals Direct International (MDI) the company has signed as a main sponsor of a major international conference for insurance underwriters.
Doing it differently
David Houghton-Brown discusses the universal lessons and pitfalls learnt from Medicals Direct's foray into European markets
Medicals Direct refutes GPRs accusation
Medicals Direct has denied criticism that its purchase of Medibureau has damaged the industry and its reputation with doctors who produce GP reports (GPRs).
Ellipse previews adviser-free underwriting
Ellipse has revealed a first look for the whole market at its automated medical underwriting process which takes underwriting forms out of advisers' hands by contacting members directly.
Medicals Direct acquires competitor Medibureau
Medicals Direct Group has bought key competitor, City of London based, Medibureau for an undisclosed sum.
Medicals Direct expands into Europe
Medicals Direct has announced its expansion into mainland Europe with the formation of two joint ventures.