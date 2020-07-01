Interglobal
Interglobal's credit rating upgraded
A.M. Best has upgraded Interglobal's financial strength rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and issuer credit rating to "a-" from "bbb+" followings its recent acquisition by Aetna.
Risk Clinic: How to enter the IPMI market
"I am a broker who works exclusively in UK Private Medical Insurance [PMI] and I have heard people say that International Private Medical Insurance [IPMI] is an attractive market. How do I go about getting involved, and what do I need to know before starting...
InterGlobal overhauls its cancer cover
International medical insurer InterGlobal has improved its cover for cancer treatment.
Aetna to buy Interglobal
Aetna has announced it has agreed to acquire international PMI provider InterGlobal from a group led by its majority shareholder Alchemy Partners.
InterGlobal resigns with Red24
InterGlobal has renewed its arrangement with Red24 in the international PMI market.
COVER Excellence Awards 2012 - The Provider Winners!
Some of the categories were very tight for this year's COVER awards. Others were new entrants to some categories; particularly notable in the healthcare sector.
InterGlobal sponsors Air Ambulance Alliance
InterGlobal is to sponsor the International Air Ambulance Alliance (IAAA), a network committed to raising the professional standards of fixed-wing air ambulance providers.
Data sharing scheme tackles PMI fraud
The Association of International Medical Insurance Providers (AIMIP) has agreed a deal to help cut fraud throughout the private medical insurance (PMI) sector.
COVER Awards 2011: The night in pictures
Last night COVER recognised the best work of those in the health insurance and protection world.
Aviva's Colley scoops COVER's Outstanding Achievment Award
Louise Colley from Aviva picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award at last night's COVER Excellence Awards.
InterGlobal adds cancer benefits to UltraCare Elite plan
International private medical insurer InterGlobal is introducing an UltraCare Elite Plan for 2011 including enhanced benefits for cancer care.
Interglobal reaches out to Pakistan
InterGlobal has agreed a partnership with Pakistan's Alfalah Insurance Company