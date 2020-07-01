Insights
Disease of the Month: Addisons Disease
Addison's disease (also known as primary adrenal insufficiency or hypoadrenalism) is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands, writes Fergus Bescoby.
Insights: How to be the smartest tool in the box
Despite online sales tools being a simple yet highly effective way to boost business, they still appear to be a largely untapped resource for advisers. VitalityLife's Andy Philo wonders why
Insights: Re-setting consumer expectations on claims
Deepak Jobanputra discusses effective use of claims stats.
Disease of the Month: Hydrocephalus
Fergus Bescoby discusses the underwriting considerations for Hydrocephalus.
Insights: A cancer relapse needn't mean a financial collapse
Deepak Jobanputra discusses how advisers can protect their clients in the event of multiple cancer diagnoses.
Disease of the Month: Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), previously known as Hodgkin's disease is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system: a network of vessels and glands that spread throughout the body writes Fergus Bescoby.
Insights: Are telematics helping to revive life cover?
VitalityLife Deputy CEO, Deepak Jobanputra, believes his company's pioneering use of technology to set fairer premiums has led to members re-evaluating their relationship with life insurance
Disease of the Month: Occupational skin disorder (OSD)
Vitality Life's Fergus Bescoby describes the underwriting implications of Occupational Skin Disorder.
Disease of the Month: Hearing disorders
Fergus Bescoby discusses hearing loss and the underwriting implications for protection policies.
Disease of the Month: Sleep disorders
Fergus Bescoby discusses sleep disorders and the underwriting factors to consider.
Disease of the Month: Encephalitis
Encephalitis is a serious condition meaning inflammation of the brain. The inflammation is either caused by an infection invading the brain (infectious encephalitis) or through the immune system attacking the brain in error (autoimmune encephalitis),...
Insights: Protection - Looking past the price
Purchasing protection insurance on cost alone is a risky business. Deepak Jobanputra looks at the factors that add real value
Insights: Why whole of life is a necessary talking point
Advisers should turn clients' attention to whole of cover, because like it or not, it is a necessary conversation, writes Justin Taurog
Disease of The Month: Peripheral vascular disease (PVD)
Peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) are circulation disorders that affect blood vessels outside of the heart and brain writes Fergus Bescoby.
Insights: Are 100% lump sum payouts the right solution for CI clients?
Deepak Jobanputra examines the question of 100% payouts in severe illness cover, and finds this isn't necessarily to the client's benefit
Disease of The Month: Surgical procedures for Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the leading cause of death both in the UK and worldwide and is responsible for more than 73,000 deaths in the UK each year writes Fergus Bescoby.
Insights: How are providers using technology to make advisers' lives easier?
Justin Taurog looks at the technological tools providers are using
Insights: Why good employee health is good business
Justin Taurog looks at how important people power is to the success of a business
Insights: The growing need for whole of life cover
As the protection landscape changes, Deepak Jobanputra investigates how whole of life cover is becoming more of a necessity
Insights: Tracking fitness - is it worth talking to clients about?
Should you be discussing fitness trackers with your clients? Andy Philo puts the case forward.
Insights: Why it's time to re-visit income protection
It is often thought of as the foundation of protection, yet when it comes to sales, income protection remains the forgotten relative of life and critical illness cover. So what is the real state of play, and is it worth re-visiting IP, asks Andy Philo....
Disease of the Month: Motor Neurone Disease
Fergus Bescoby discusses the underwriting implications and symptoms of Motor Neurone Disease.
Why the mortgage market is a land of opportunity
Changes to the UK mortgage market present opportunities for you to engage with clients on a number of key financial issues, writes Andy Philo.
Disease of the Month: Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)
Fergus Bescoby writes about the symptoms and life cover implications for ME.