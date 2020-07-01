India
AXA PPP expands Pan Africa Plan
AXA PPP's Pan Africa Pan for individuals and SMEs is now available throughout Africa, having initially been introduced in Kenya and Tanzania.
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
UK insurers will benefit significantly from Cameron's plans
The UK insurer sector will benefit significantly from the Prime Minister's strengthening of links to India, an independent financial services body has said.
Around the world: Insuring parents in India
If you're an expat worker living abroad, what would happen if your parent fell ill back home? Greg Becker looks at an Indian innovation
Around the world: Simple products in India
In the first of a series examining worldwide developments in products, distribution and initiatives, Greg Becker begins by looking at India