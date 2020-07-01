Holloway Products
Cirencester Friendly's John Bridge retires
John Bridge has made the decision to retire from his role as director of sales and marketing at Cirencester Friendly Society from 31st March, following a short period of illness.
Holloway Friendly launches support package
Holloway Friendly has launched a 24 hour advice and information service for its income protection policy holders.
Cirencester reports strong 2012 despite RDR Holloway confusion
Cirencester friendly's annual results show increases in membership and premium income with reduced operating costs, despite confusion around RDR and Holloway products.
Holloway Friendly upgrades IT for faster applications
Holloway Friendly has upgraded its system in an effort to make quotations and applications quicker and easier for advisers.
Holloway Friendly publishes IP claims stats
Holloway Friendly income protection claims statistics have shown 96% of all claims in 2012 were paid out.
Wiltshire Friendly secures RDR exemption for Holloway policies
Wiltshire Friendly has said discussions with the FSA have resulted in an exemption from RDR rules ‘Holloway Policy Special Application Conditions' (HPSAC) for certain Friendly Societies.
QCF level 4 not needed for Holloway product advice - FSA
The FSA has confirmed that advisers who are not level 4-qualified can still advise on Holloway insurance products.
Cirencester focuses heavily on independents
Cirencester Friendly has been working on its marketing strategy to focus more prominently on independent advisers in response to RDR.
Holloway Friendly offers enhanced IP quotes
Holloway Friendly has joined up with Assureweb to provide advisers with enhanced income protection quotes.
"Do you have a Plan B?" - PG Mutual
PG Mutual Friendly Society has unveiled a new advertising campaign emphasising the need for people to think about their position should they become incapacitated.
Strong growth prompts Pharmaceutical & General rebrand
Pharmaceutical & General has announced a rebrand to PG Mutual on the back of significant growth following an expansion into the wider medical profession.
Holloway Friendly increases IP claims paid
Holloway Friendly Society paid 96.2% of its income protection claims in 2011, up from the previous twelve months 95.5%.
Cirencester friendly makes executive appointment
Cirencester friendly has appointed a new sales and marketing director.
Cirencester friendly targets growth with Intrinsic move
Cirencester friendly's income protection (IP) product has been added to Intrinsic's protection panel.
Cirencester friendly warns of FSA protection scrutiny
Cirencester friendly has said IFAs should not be held solely responsible for ensuring the working population is properly protected, but warned the FSA is watching them.
Holloway Friendly provides new tools for advisers
Holloway Friendly has launched a new adviser website including a range of tools to aid the application process.
Firms must review Holloway plans annually to satisfy RDR exemption
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has clarified the conditions firms need to meet to qualify for an exemption from the Retail Distribution Review's (RDR's) adviser charging and professionalism requirements when selling income protection products...
Cirencester friendly cuts underwriting times
Cirencester friendly has reduced its nurse screening and GP administration times to get policies on risk faster.
Cirencester sees premium income and membership increase
Cirencester friendly has increased both premium income and membership in the last year.
Holloway products and the RDR
Paul Hudson of Cirencester friendly has given the FSA's judgement on Holloway plans the thumbs up but feels there is still more work to be done for the product.
Holloway FS launches IP for mortgage brokers
Holloway Friendly has launched a new Income Protection plan tailored specifically for mortgage advisers to sell.
ECJ ruling could boost 'Holloway' providers - Cirencester friendly
Cirencester friendly says the outlawing of gender-based underwriting could be a boon for providers selling Holloway-style income protection (IP) plans.
Planet Insurance: Holloway products and the RDR
The FSA is consulting on exempting Holloway products from RDR fee-based payments, but the devil is in the detail as the exemption would not apply to all products.
AFM welcomes 'limited' Holloway RDR exemption
The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) has welcomed the FSA's exemption of Holloway protection products from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but said the ‘limited' concession does not go far enough.