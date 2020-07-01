gender discrimination
ECJ: Excluding women on maternity leave from training is discrimination
Automatically excluding female employees on maternity leave from training programmes is discriminatory, the European Court of Justice has ruled.
Same-sex couples must be given equal employee marriage benefits
Employees who enter into a civil partnership with a partner of the same sex must be granted the same benefits upon their marriage as those granted to their colleagues, the European Court of Justice has ruled.
Gender Directive had 'limited impact' on adviser business
The Gender Directive has had ‘limited' impact on advisers' protection business, research has found.
Christian adviser network enters same-sex marriage dispute
The Association of Christian Financial Advisers (ACFA) says extending marriage "beyond its traditional boundaries" could create confusion for pension trustees and advisers.
G-Day shows "clear lessons" to learn - Bright Grey/Scot Prov
The Gender Directive has shown "clear lessons" for the industry to learn, to make a real impact on consumer behaviour, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have said.
IFAs lose significant re-broking income amid hiked G-day prices?
IFAs have lost significant protection policy renewal income following G-Day price hikes, an adviser has said.
G-day sales surge needs to be leveraged - Bright Grey
The protection industry needs to build on December's G-day sales success, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident has said.
G Day sales could have been 20% higher - Protection Review
Up to one in five of adviser firms may have missed out on extra sales, through failure to market the gender directive, according to the Protection Review.
Gender-targeted innovation could work against simple products - L&G
Gender-targeted innovation post-gender neutralisation will be difficult to establish and could work against the debate around simple products, Legal and General has said.
LV= monitors risk after huge G-day sales surge
LV= is "intensely" monitoring gender split risks after reporting massive sales figures in the run up to G-Day.
Industry reports of G-Day spikes continue
The industry is continuing to report pre G-Day sales spikes as it moves beyond the deadline.
Insurers should act now on G-Day failure - insight agency
Insurers need to act now on their failure to "engage adequately" with customers about gender neutralisation, an insight agency research has warned.
How will gender impact insurer credit ratings? - Fitch
There will be no changes to insurer credit rating in the wake of gender neutralisation, Fitch Ratings has reported.
LV= opens late for gender based pipeline
LV= will be open until midnight on Thursday 20 December for processing gender based business before the December 21 deadline.
Scottish Provident offers gender-specific grace period post 20 Dec
Scottish Provident has offered an additional grace period to its pipeline plans for last minute gender-specific applications.
Patchy G-day picture as LV= reports "notable" sales increase
The current picture for protection sales is mixed as the industry treads the last month to gender neutralisation.
Protection sales figures prove G-day has no impact?
There has been no change or bias in the proportion of protection sales so far in the run up to gender neutralisation, an underwriting firm has reported.
Canada life International announces gender strategy
With the introduction of gender equalisation, Canada Life International has announced its approach unisex rates for its Flexible Life Plan.
LV= announces policy amendment rules post G-day
LV= has announced how it will manage amendments to protection policies after the EU gender directive deadline.
Protection Watch... with Kevin Carr (Nov 2012)
PROTECTION WATCH
Underwriter to track G-day hikes in sales
An underwriting outsourcing company will be publishing updates on the number of female and male policies sold in the run up to the gender-neutral deadline and beyond.
LV= gives extra time on 'G Day guarantee'
LV= will now switch its protection business to gender neutral rates on 10 December 2012, and is extending its ‘G Day Guarantee' to ensure all applications received before this date are processed on gender specific rates.
