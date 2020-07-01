Friends Provident
Friends Life unveils IFA protection proposition
Friends Life has completed its full launch with the unveiling of its individual protection proposition for IFAs.
Income protection quality standard abandoned
The project to bring about an income protection (IP) quality standard (QS) has been abandoned.
Aegon poaches Friends Prov corporate head McMahon
Paul McMahon has stepped down as director of corporate at Friends Provident to become group marketing director at rival Aegon.
Friends Prov unveils online IHT seminar
Friends Provident International has launched an online seminar looking at Inheritance Tax (IHT).
Resolution completes Bupa Health Assurance purchase
Resolution has completed its acquisition of Bupa Health Assurance (BHA), comprising its Group Risk and Individual Protection businesses.
Insurers well represented in Gold Standard Awards
Insurers LV=, Zurich, Friends Provident and Fortis are among this year's Gold Standard Award winners.
Protection 'pivotal' to adviser success - Sesame Bankhall
Protection products will be ‘pivotal' to adviser firms' future prosperity, according to Sesame Bankhall.
Over 40% of Britons support fat tax, reminds Friends Prov
Friends Provident has reminded the public that more than 40% of Britons support the introduction of a fat tax.
Friends Prov global sales soar but UK protection sales static
Friends Provident's total sales rose were up 35% year to date helped by the international business, but UK inflows were flat.
Friends Prov launches adviser toolkit
Friends Provident is unveiling a new protection toolkit and a website which it says has been developed in response to feedback from advisers
Risk Clinic: Children's CI cover
My client has recently purchased a life and critical illness (CI) plan and noticed it included free child's cover, although it does have significant exclusions. She is now interested in covering her child to the same level of herself and her partner....
Friends Provident - NHS must charge for poor lifestyle choice
The NHS will have no choice but to remove some free treatment currently available and to penalise unhealthy behaviour, Friends Provident believes.
Resolution deal with AXA may harm service quality - advisers
Advisers are concerned service quality could suffer if Resolution succeeds in a takeover of AXA's annuity, protection and group pension business.
Friends Provident announces online IP seminar
Friends Provident has announced an online seminar on Executive Income Protection (EIP), highlighting how advisers can advise their corporate clients.
Election 2010: Protection and PMI manifesto wishes
Be it pre or post election, there are always imperatives; things any government or government in waiting must aim for.
IFAs neglect benefit reforms for IP - Friends Prov
Advisers are missing out on the opportunities to sell income protection (IP) presented by the new fit note and Welfare Reform Act, research suggests.
Friends Prov to offer business protection seminars
Friends Provident is launching three new business protection seminars, aimed at advisers who have different levels of business protection knowledge.
Half of UK without protection - Friends Prov
Nearly half (24 million) of people in the UK have no insurance in place to cover loss of income through illness or the death of a breadwinner.
Friends resumes Resolution talks on 'sufficiently improved' bid
Friends Provident has once again entered discussions with Resolution Limited after receiving a "sufficiently improved" bid from the Clive Cowdery-led acquisition vehicle.
Friends Prov rejects Resolution's bid
Friends Provident has ended discussions with Resolution after rejecting yet another takeover proposal by the Clive Cowdery-led group.
Munich Re: Bridge gap with US-style cover for ex-employees
Munich re has called for the adoption of US style ‘gap cover' in the UK. Speaking to providers at a group risk conference Andy Milburn, head of marketing, noted that membership of group schemes did not end for Americans losing their jobs, as there was...
You think we've got it bad?
The US government and benefits' systems is in need of serious reform. But how far has this situation gone? Paul Robertson talks to David John to find out.