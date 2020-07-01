Friends Life
Friends Life launches extra care benefit for CI customers
Friends Life, now part of Aviva, has enhanced its Protect+ critical illness cover with the addition of a market-first benefit called extra care cover.
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
Aviva makes £91m efficiency saving from Friends Life acquisition
Insurer Aviva has made savings of £91m from its acquisition of rival provider Friends Life and said the merger was "everything we expected it to be", in its third quarter results.
Four in ten female CI claims for breast cancer
Breast cancer is the was the common cause of female Critical Illness (CI) claims from Aviva and Friends Life, accounting for 44% of all claims by females in 2014, the insurer has revealed.
Insurers launch 'Income Protection Matters' campaign
Aviva and Friends Life have launched a campaign to promote income protection called 'Income Protection Matters'.
Friends Life adds counselling and carer support to policies
Friends Life, part of the Aviva Group, is now offering counselling and carer support services to customers taking out protection cover.
Friends Life improves IP calculator
Friends Life has made improvements to its maximum benefit calculator facility on its quotation platform to help advisers calculate income protection requirements for clients.
Sesame loses 60% of network advice firms in bid to survive
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has lost almost 60% of its network's member firms in the wake of a decision to kill-off its problem-laden investment advice business.
Spot the difference: Variations in children's cover explained
Alan Lakey discusses why advisers should pay closer attention to the differences in children's cover offered by insurers
Friends Life enhances income protection
Friends Life, now part of the Aviva Group, has announced new enhancements to its Protect+ income protection proposition including improved guaranteed benefits.
Aviva to close three Manchester sites after Friends Life acquisition
A "large majority" of Aviva's 780 strong Greater Manchester workforce are set to be made redundant following the completion of the Friends Life acquisition.
AIG Life announces new technical manager
AIG Life has announced that Kevin Russ is now the technical manager for AIG Life's marketing team.
Friends Life Fracture Cover now on LifeQuote
Friends Life has placed its Fracture Cover addition for its life, critical illness and income protection products on LifeQuote's portal.
LifeQuote introduces suite of STIP policies
LifeQuote has introduced a suite of short term income protection (STIP) policies to support their existing income protection (IP) panels.
Protection market grows by 4.1% - Swiss Re
The protection market has seen widespread growth, increasing by 4.1%, Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2015 report has found.
Aviva Life new business leaps 14% but Friends Life fails to perform
Value of new business at Aviva Life climbed 14% in quarter one of 2015 to £247m, but results from acquired business Friends Life disappointed, according to interim figures.
Friends Life CI payouts higher than life claims
Friends Life has revealed that for the first time it paid out more in critical illness claims than for life insurance during 2014.
Fall in protection complaints to FCA
Complaints about income protection (IP) and critical illness cover (CI) fell in the second half of 2014 figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have revealed.
Aviva announces senior management shake-up
Aviva has announced changes to its senior management following the acquisition of Friends Life by Aviva.
Friends Life adds Doctor Online service for group customers
Friends Life is now offering group protection customers and their families 'Doctor Online' as part of its Best Doctors service.
Friends Life extends group cancer cover to smaller companies
Friends Life is to extend its group cancer cover policy to companies with 50 employees or more.
UPDATED Aviva shareholders approve Friends Life merger
Aviva's shareholders have approved the merger with Friends Life in a meeting in London.
COVER TV: Friends Life on Global Treatment
Key people from Friends Life and Best Doctors discuss the new Global Treatment service in the latest episode of COVER TV.
Friends Life: 87% of broken bone claims from men
Figures from Friends Life have shown that in 2014 men made up 87% of claims for broken bones while women made up 13% of these claims.