Fortis Life completes rebrand as Ageas Protect
Fortis Life has completed its rebrand as Ageas Protect.
Insurers well represented in Gold Standard Awards
Insurers LV=, Zurich, Friends Provident and Fortis are among this year's Gold Standard Award winners.
Risk Clinic: FIB vs lump sums
I sold my client a family income benefit (FIB) plan which has subsequently been claimed on. However, I was surprised to discover that the provider convinced my client to take the benefit as a lump sum instead. Should the adviser be informed about this...
F&TRC Protection Forum looks for opinion on draft good practice statement
The Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC)Protection Forum is looking for feedback on a draft Good Practice statement for business retention systems.
Interview - Martin Werth
For Fortis' Martin Werth change is all in a day's work and should be for the rest of the industry, he tells Paul Robertson
Protection increasingly written in online trusts says Fortis
There has been significant growth in the number of Fortis policies written in trust since the introduction of online processing.
Fortis confirms January date for protection rebrand
Fortis has confirmed its UK protection operation will be renamed Ageas from January.
Fortis unveils multi-benefit discounts
Fortis is introducing discounts for new customers who purchase more than one cover.
Fortis protection grows as market roll out completed
Fortis' protection business has continued its "good progress" in the first half of the year having completed its whole of market roll out.
Fortis Life pinches Bupa sales head Anders
Fortis Life UK has hired Bupa head of sales Mark Anders to lead its sales team.
Rias launches over 50s life plan
Rias has launched a new over 50s life assurance policy providing guaranteed cover with a cash lump sum payable on death.
Fortis enhances Critical Illness Cover
Fortis Life UK has announced enhancements to its Protection portfolio, including the addition of the Best Doctors service to its Critical Illness, Income Protection and Real Life Cover plans.
Fortis ups commission on Real Life Cover
Fortis has increased commission rates by 10% on its Real Life Cover protection product.
Fortis Life reveals market roll out and Q1 growth
Fortis has announced it intends to complete a whole of IFA market roll out for its protection business by the end of this half year.
Fortis unveils new look
Fortis has confirmed it will be re-branded as Ageas after the move was granted shareholder approval.
Axa bags four gongs at LifeSearch awards
Axa today won four categories at the 2010 LifeSearch Protection Awards, including best overall provider.
Fortis UK to rebrand as Ageas; Protection sales outperform
Fortis UK has announced its protection operation made "good progress" last year and also revealed its proposed new name, Ageas.
Risk Clinic - Case Study
My client, Anne (39), is a divorced accounts executive with two primary-school-aged children. Her widowed and retired father, Brian (66), also lives with the family, and takes a significant role in childcare, allowing her to work full-time. What protection...
Fortis teams-up with SimplyBiz
Fortis has partnered with adviser network SimplyBiz.
Unlocking the potential
While applauding the ABI's latest on Total and Permanent Disability, Ian Jefferies says Critical Illness cover needs innovation if sales are to improve
Fortis wins ifs award; Offers IFAs 10% extra commission
Fortis is offering advisers 10% additional commission for three months in recognition of its success at the ifs Financial Innovation Awards.
Fortis expands onto Sesame network
Fortis Life UK has launched a new partnership with adviser network Sesame.
DLP and Pos Sol deal expands Fortis' IFA distribution
Fortis Life UK has announced the launch of new partnerships with Direct Life & Pensions and Positive Solutions.
IFAs should ask medical questions - Werth
The managing director of Fortis Life says advisers should ask clients medical questions during the application stage of a protection sale.