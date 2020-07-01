F&TRC
Vitality mortgage plan 'aligns SIC with CIC'
Earnings guarantee insurer's ‘most significant’ IP addition
F&TRC launches child critical illness analysis for advisers
Policy comparison between insurers
F&TRC reveals 2018 protection ratings
50 golds awarded
Adam Higgs: The versatility of the best cashflow modelling tools
Cashflow modelling tools can help demonstrate the reasons for a recommendation, where the risks are and the value an adviser is adding, writes Adam Higgs, as he highlights some of the key offerings in the market
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
Aviva and Royal London win straight 'golds' in F&TRC's latest protection ratings
Aviva and Royal London have both won 'gold' in each of the latest round of consultant F&TRC's nine protection category ratings.
F&TRC launches first robo-advice comparison site
Run by personal finance specialist Ian McKenna
Looking back and looking forward: The year in protection insurance
Industry experts share their views on how the protection industry fared during 2016 and what 2017 may bring
Protection needs: How to help clients take control of day-to-day budgeting
The increasing number of price check services on offer may help to point clients in the direction of protection by saving them money in other areas, writes Kerry Nicolaides
F&TRC launches 2016 protection ratings
F&TRC has announced its 2016 product ratings to help advisers understand the most suitable life cover, mortgage protection and family income benefit for clients.
F&TRC partners with Paradigm to build bespoke Quality Analyser
F&TRC has agreed a deal with Paradigm to build the first bespoke version of its Quality Analyser tool for the group's advisers.
Income protection: Why selecting the right deferred period is crucial
Selecting the right deferred period is among the key considerations for IP clients, writes Adam Higgs
Why insurers should improve digital communications
With benefits such as providing real-time information to clients, insurers must no longer overlook electronic communications, writes Kirsty Tanner
Pensions and protection: the compelling link
Since the arrival of auto-enrolment, the business case for linking protection and pensions has become ever more compelling, writes Jason Green.
F&TRC launches IP and family income benefit ratings
F&TRC has launched product ratings for income protection and family income benefit to help advisers and employers make suitable protection recommendations for their clients.
F&TRC launches life insurance product ratings
F&TRC has launched a product ratings service to help advisers and employers understand which providers are offering the most suitable and comprehensive protection recommendations for their clients.
Why advisers must refocus on group risk
Jason Green says auto-enrolment has distracted us for long enough and calls for a refocusing on group protection.
F&TRC adds more claims data
Collective claims data to the end of 2013 has now been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC)'s research platform.
F&TRC adds business protection to research tool
F&TRC has added a range of business protection products to its Quality Analyser adviser research tool including Relevant Life.
F&TRC adds family income benefit to research tools
Family income benefit has been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre's (F&TRC) Quality Analyser research tool.
F&TRC launches new tool for protection advisers
The Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has launched a tool for advisers, the Quality Analyser Research and Panel Selection comparison service for protection.
F&TRC: The improved state of CI cover
Rebroking CI policies can be difficult, with advisers having to ensure they have the right processes in place to show they are working in the best interest of the client. Adam Higgs points to the improvements made in the field
Your clients: Protecting the risk takers
Major life changes may be a trigger to review protection. But, writes Adam Higgs, investor clients should also be prepared.
F&TRC - Tracking new business progress
Existing case tracking methods for new business are inefficient and a drain of advisers' time. Kerry Nicolaides outlines some alternatives