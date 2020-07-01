Exeter Family Friendly

UnderwriteMe up and running
UnderwriteMe up and running

UnderwriteMe has gone live, as Exeter Family Friendly, Scottish Provident, Scottish Friendly and SunLife are now using UnderwriteMe software within their own propositions, with three further insurers set to go-live in the next quarter.

Market views - IP tax rebates
Market views - IP tax rebates

Zurich recently wrote to the Chancellor asking for the introduction of tax rebates on income protection. If implemented, would rebates boost income protection take-up?