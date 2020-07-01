Exeter Family Friendly
Exeter Family Friendly to rebrand
Exeter Family Friendly will be rebranded as The Exeter from Monday 5th October 2015.
Exeter Family Friendly sees instant decision rate of 70%
Exeter Family Friendly has seen a further 10% increase in the proportion of applicants receiving instant underwriting decisions for income protection (IP) since their adoption of UnderwriteMe.
Exeter Family Friendly Offer Two Months Free PMI
Exeter Family Friendly have revealed they will offer two months of free cover across their range of private medical insurance products.
Exeter Family Friendly buys Engage Mutual Health policy book
Exeter Family Friendly has agreed terms to buy Engage Mutual Health's policy book from OneFamily.
Exeter Family Friendly raises over £2500 for charity
Exeter Family Friendly's executive board have raised £2675 for the charity Rainbow Living with a cycle ride.
LifeQuote introduces suite of STIP policies
LifeQuote has introduced a suite of short term income protection (STIP) policies to support their existing income protection (IP) panels.
Exeter Family Friendly pays 94% of IP claims
Exeter Family Friendly paid 94% of income protection (IP) claims for 2014 with 36% of claims coming from injuries and accidents.
Exeter adds virtual GP service to every policy
Exeter Family Friendly has added a virtual GP service for both its income protection and private medical insurance policyholders.
Exeter Family Friendly adds primary care benefits to IP
Exeter Family Friendly has added three benefits to its income protection plans - a GP helpline, private prescription service and automatic medical evidence limits.
Exeter launches entry-level PMI plan
Exeter Family Friendly has launched a new private medical insurance (PMI) plan aimed at the entry-level market.
UnderwriteMe up and running
UnderwriteMe has gone live, as Exeter Family Friendly, Scottish Provident, Scottish Friendly and SunLife are now using UnderwriteMe software within their own propositions, with three further insurers set to go-live in the next quarter.
Exeter Family Friendly pays 92% of claims in 2013
Income protection insurer Exeter Family Friendly has revealed it paid 92% of all claims presented in 2013.
Market views - IP tax rebates
Zurich recently wrote to the Chancellor asking for the introduction of tax rebates on income protection. If implemented, would rebates boost income protection take-up?
Exeter hikes Bills & Things' premiums
Exeter Family Friendly is to increase premiums on its short-term income protection plan, Bills & Things.
Exeter extends adviser seminar programme
Exeter Family Friendly has announced the continuation of its programme of adviser seminars as UK protection sales remain "frighteningly low."
Exeter updates Protection Path toolkit
Exeter Family Friendly has introduced a new suite of material for its marketing toolkit, the Protection Path.
Exeter launches adviser tool to boost IP sales
Exeter Family Friendly has launched an online tool to help advisers grow their sales of income protection (IP).
Sandringham expands Protection Panel
Sandringham Financial Partners has expanded its Protection Panel with major providers including Friends life, to meet the growing needs of its partners.
Exeter Family Friendly launches new IP app for advisers
Exeter Family Friendly has launched an app enabling advisers to quote its range of income protection (IP) products on the go.
Should you expect more from insurers?
Insurers talk to advisers about products, but should advisers expect more? Nick Jones thinks they should.
Exeter releases universal IP sales resources
Exeter Friendly Society has created a very lightly branded income protection (IP) information and sales technique website in an effort to boost IFA sales across the industry.
Exeter Family Friendly reveals adviser toolkit
Exeter Family Friendly is to launch an adviser marketing toolkit aimed at increasing sales of income protection.