European Court of Justice
European Court rules insurers need to include economic consequences of policies
Insurers are being warned by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that they must ensure consumers are able to understand the economic consequences of the policy being taken out.
Obesity can constitute a disability - court rules
Obesity can constitute a disability in the workplace within definitions of the equality legislation, the EU's Court of Justice has ruled.
Policies on holiday sick leave need clarity to minimise abuse
Employers need to ensure policies regarding holiday sick pay mirror their normal approach following last week's ECJ ruling.
Advisers confident of protection growth
Protection is seen as a key growth area by IFAs with almost two thirds optimistic about increasing business in the sector this year.
Planet Insurance - Gender discrimination in insurance
The debate between insurers and their ‘right' to assess risk against public policy concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again with the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) ruling on gender discrimination.
HMT: Gender neutrality to cut insurance sales
Introducing gender-neutral rates will result in premium hikes for life insurance and critical illness (CI), HM Treasury has warned.
Advisers unaware of gender neutrality impacts - Zurich
Zurich has urged advisers to be prepared for the impact of gender neutrality on their clients and business.
Exeter FF kicks-off gender ruling changes
Exeter Family Friendly is believed to be one of the first insurers to publicly revamp its protection products to accommodate the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on gender based pricing.
Treasury confirms no retrospective gender-based underwriting
The Treasury has confirmed new European rules outlawing the use of gender in underwriting will not affect policies taken out before 21 December 2012.
Age-based underwriting under threat
Age could become the next factor to be banned from use in underwriting insurance and annuities, according to lawyers Pinsent Masons.
Planet Insurance
The debate between insurers "right" to assess risk vs concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again.
Myners raises gender question
The European Court of Justice ruling on gender has again been raised in Parliament.
Defaqto - ECJ ruling an adviser opportunity
Defaqto has called the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) ruling to ban gender based pricing as "probably the biggest change to affect the life and protection industry for a long time."
Lords accuse gender ruling of "preventing true equality"
Members of the House of Lords have criticised the European Court of Justice ruling on gender discrimination in insurance policies and annuities.
ECJ Ruling: reinsurance consequences?
David Gulland of RGA analyses the ECJ's decision to ban gender based pricing and asks where underwriting goes from here?
LifeSearch joins calls for action against 'ignorant' ECJ ruling
LifeSearch has called on the ABI and Treasury to halt the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) "ignorant" ruling to ban gender-based underwriting.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov want 'no stone left unturned' to overturn ECJ rule
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident are remaining defiant and calling government action in the face of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision to ban gender based underwriting.
Blog: Where will insurance discrimination end?
In the ongoing battle between the legal profession and the insurance industry, the latter currently sits at win-one-lose-one, but the big fight may be yet to come...
AMII - ECJ ruling to have little effect on PMI
The effect of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on the private Medical Insurance sector is likely to be "negligible" according to an industry body.
ECJ bans gender underwriting for protection and PMI
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has outlawed the use of gender in underwriting from 21 December 2012.
Insurers may remove products today:1st-Exchange
Technology provider 1st-The Exchange has revealed some providers may remove their products from the system later today in preparation for tomorrow's ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), while others could do so on the day.
ECJ ruling could boost 'Holloway' providers - Cirencester friendly
Cirencester friendly says the outlawing of gender-based underwriting could be a boon for providers selling Holloway-style income protection (IP) plans.
Provider admits likely halt for ECJ repricing
Insurers are readying themselves for next week's European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on the use of gender for underwriting.
LifeSearch positive as under-35s increase protection sales
LifeSearch has revealed it arranged £4bn worth of cover and saw a 10% increase in the number of under 35-year-olds who took out protection products last year.