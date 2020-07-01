Ellipse
AIG Life completes acquisition of Ellipse
Ellipse rolls out GIP to whole of market
‘Sick pay’ offering available to large employers
AIG Life acquires Ellipse
Ellipse launches employee benefits benchmark tool
Ellipse has launched a 'benefits benchmark' tool aimed at advisers who would like to measure the extent of their corporate clients' employee benefits against those of their competitors.
1 in 7 are absent from work for four weeks or more
Some 1 in 7 employees had been absent for four weeks or more in the previous 12 months, according to research from Ellipse.
Ellipse and Johnson Fleming unveil online group risk for AE clients
Ellipse and employee benefit consultants Johnson Fleming are targeting auto-enrolment clients with the launch of a digital group risk quotation system.
Ellipse to launch 'next generation' Sick Pay product
Ellipse is to launch a new workplace absence and disability insurance product in mid-October specifically for companies with up to 300 employees.
Group IP: The numbers are on the up
As the number of people with group income protection rises, Thomas Smith looks at how the industry is faring.
Over three quarters of advisers use LinkedIn for work
Over three-quarters (77%) of financial advisers have used LinkedIn in a professional capacity, according to a survey carried out by Ellipse.
An audience with: John Ritchie part 3
An audience with John Ritchie, offering market observations and looking at opportunities for advisers in the market.
Protection Review 2015: John Ritchie named 'Personality of the Year'
John Ritchie, CEO of Ellipse won Personality of the Year at the Protection Review 2015 awards, while the lifetime achievement award went to John Pollock, formerly of Legal & General.
An Audience With Ellipse's John Ritchie: Part 2
In the second part of this An Audience With, John Ritchie looks at key service indicators, why Ellipse are publishing them and what it means for advisers.
An Audience with: John Ritchie
"An Audience with John Ritchie, CEO of Ellipse, discussing the group life market."
Ellipse publishes Key Service Indicators in transparency drive
Ellipse are to publish a series of Key Service Indicators (KSIs) reporting the insurer's rolling 12 month performance to the end of each quarter in a bid to set standards and drive adviser productivity.
Ellipse announces system changes following adviser feedback
Ellipse has announced changes to its online services, including a simplification of travel requirements when getting online quotes.
Ellipse announces latest 'You quote we donate' charities
Ellipse has announced the latest group of charities to benefit from its ‘You quote, we donate' initiative.
Ellipse makes first donations from charity initiative
Group risk insurer Ellipse has made its first round of donations raised from its charity initiative ‘You quote, we donate'.
Ellipse automates rate review process
Ellipse has automated its rate review process for its group life policies covering up to 500 members and group critical illness policies with up to 300 members.
Winston's Wish competition launched
Following the Winston's Wish presentation at the Cover Forum, we are now happy to announce that the competition to raise funds and awareness for the charity has now been launched.
'You quote we donate' charities chosen
Ellipse's charity initiative 'You quote, we donate' has chosen its three charities for the remainder of 2014.
COVER FORUM 2014: Changes needed from advisers and providers
The way in which the insurance industry works is likely to see huge changes in the near future predicted a panel at the cover forum.
Ellipse group life members to nominate beneficiaries online
Ellipse has created a new online nomination of beneficiary facility for members of registered group life schemes enabling employers to set up and run group life cover.
Ellipse launches 'You quote we donate'
Ellipse has launched a new charity initiative where a donation is made to charity for each quote provided.
Auto-enrolment stimulates employee benefits market -Ellipse
The majority of financial advisers surveyed by digital group risk insurer, Ellipse, believe that Auto-enrolment (AE) is having a positive impact on the employee benefits market.