Danuta Gray

Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

Individual Protection

Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

Currently CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance

clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board

Insurer

Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board

Effective 30 March

clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

Insurer

Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

With immediate effect

clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
