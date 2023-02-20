Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board

Lewis's career has spanned financial services, retail, e-commerce, management consultancy and advertising. He was chief executive of the MoneySupermarket Group from 2017-2020 and was previously a retail and online director for John Lewis, and managing director of eBay UK.

In addition to his new role at Direct Line, Lewis is also an independent non-executive director of Santander UK, which is a role he has held since leaving the price comparison business.

Commenting on the appointment, Direct Line chair Danuta Gray said: "Mark will contribute his deep understanding of the regulated aggregator marketplaces in which Direct Line Group's brands operate, as well as his experience of digital marketing strategy and driving improved multichannel customer experience in retail and financial services."

Lewis said: "I look forward to working with such long cherished and trusted brands as the group transforms its technology capability to deliver even stronger customer experiences in a dynamic industry."