Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

The insurance company stated it is initiating a process to appoint a new chief executive, and that chief commercial officer Jon Greenwood will take the helm as acting chief executive in the meantime. Greenwood will also join the board, subject to any additional regulatory approvals.

James will assist with the process of transition to "ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities", Direct Line said.

Having joined the group as chief financial officer in 2017, James became chief executive in May 2019.

Danuta Gray, chair of Direct Line Group, commented: "Penny has overseen significant strategic progress, transforming the technology and capability across the business, accelerating the digitalisation of customer journeys, and helping to set the company up for the future. She also deserves great credit for the way she led the business through the pandemic."

Looking ahead, Gray said the board will work closely with Greenwood as he focuses on driving Direct Line Group's performance and restoring balance sheet resilience, following "the significant headwinds the business faced in recent months".

"Yesterday we announced new strategic reinsurance arrangements, which are expected to increase the group's year-end 2022 solvency capital ratio by around 6 percentage points, and we will continue to focus on rebuilding our capital position," she added.

James said: "It has been a privilege to lead Direct Line Group for nearly four years and to work with such an amazing group of colleagues. While the business was impacted by significant headwinds at the end of 2022, the group has continued to make strategic progress.

"I am proud of what the business has delivered for customers, where our technology transformation has seen improved digital capability in our core business areas, setting the group up for the future."