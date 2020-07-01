conservatives
Conservatives eye death taxes to fund social care
Prospectus aimed at appealing to working families
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...
Welfare and NHS changes in Queen's Speech
The Queen's Speech setting out the Conservative government's plans for its first year of government has included changes to welfare and NHS reform.
Analysis: The Conservative manifesto on health and welfare
In the second part of a series on the major political parties' manifestos, Richard Walsh analyses the Conservative's health and welfare plans - and what this means for insurance.
Macmillan 'welcomes' Conservative cancer survival pledges
Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed the Conservatives' manifesto pledges for cancer patients, including changes to improve survival rates.
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.
Govt brings forward Help to Buy launch date
The second part of the Help to Buy scheme will be available from this week after the Government brought forward the launch date by three months.
Interview - Jonathan Evans MP
At a key time for state and insurance sector relations, Owain Thomas meets the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services' new chairman, Jonathan Evans MP
Spending Review: Government intends long-term economic restructuring
The government spending review is not a short term fix but a long-term restructuring of the nation's economy, according to a senior Conservative MP.
Planet Insurance
At the time of writing it has certainly been a season of manifestos.
Total recall
In one of his final interviews before retiring from Westminster, John Greenway MP took time with Owain Thomas to issue a few parting shots and reminisce about two decades combining politics and insurance
Election 2010: Northern Rock re-mutualisation branded "crazy"
The chair of the All Party Parliamentary Insurance and Financial Services Committee has described Labour proposals to re-mutualise Northern Rock as "crazy".
Planet Insurance
In the run up to the election, there are changes on the horizon for regulating insurance, particularly in the area of consumer protection.
It's the final countdown
The Retail Distribution Review has set the clock ticking for those giving regulated advice and sales guidance on retail products, says Matt Smith
Planet Insurance: Long-term care
The politics of long-term care funding has become very contentious in the run up to the election and the debate has moved from a relatively rational debate on options for the future to emotive political point scoring.
Planet Insurance
As we approach the election it is worth looking at the Conservatives' ideas on welfare reform.
Private sector can provide solutions for NHS - AXA
The head of AXA UK has highlighted healthcare as one of the biggest challenges facing the next government and believes the private sector could come to its aid.
Law Commission urges tightening of non-disclosure rules
Law Commission proposals on non-disclosure intend to clarify rules over when an adviser is representing a customer and when they are acting for the insurer, writes Owain Thomas and Laura Miller.
Market Views
Do you think the FSA gives value for money, or would Conservative plans to transfer its powers to the Bank of England be a reasonable course of action?
Industry figures question Conservative's FSA plans questioned
Senior industry figures have questioned Conservative plans to transfer regulatory powers from the FSA to either the Bank of England (BoE) or a new consumer protection body.
NHS cuts: going under the knife
As a general election gets closer, parties are fighting to be ‘protector of the NHS'. Jill Davies explores the possibility of NHS spending cuts and how health cash plans might change as a result
Softening the blow
For thousands of employees with Retail Price Index (RPI) linked salaries, the economic downturn will cost them dearly. Sue Weir looks at how the effect of what for many will mean a pay freeze could be softened
Life in the old girl yet
When approaching later life, as term assurance comes to an end, clients do not want to be concerned with either increasing mortgage terms or reevaluating wills in order to avoid inheritance tax issues. By taking out whole of life cover instead, Simon...