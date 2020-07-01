conservatives

Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season

Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...

Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans

A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.

  • PMI
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt

Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.

  • PMI
Interview - Jonathan Evans MP
Interview - Jonathan Evans MP

At a key time for state and insurance sector relations, Owain Thomas meets the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services' new chairman, Jonathan Evans MP

Total recall

In one of his final interviews before retiring from Westminster, John Greenway MP took time with Owain Thomas to issue a few parting shots and reminisce about two decades combining politics and insurance

Planet Insurance
Planet Insurance

In the run up to the election, there are changes on the horizon for regulating insurance, particularly in the area of consumer protection.

Planet Insurance: Long-term care
Planet Insurance: Long-term care

The politics of long-term care funding has become very contentious in the run up to the election and the debate has moved from a relatively rational debate on options for the future to emotive political point scoring.

Market Views

Do you think the FSA gives value for money, or would Conservative plans to transfer its powers to the Bank of England be a reasonable course of action?

NHS cuts: going under the knife

As a general election gets closer, parties are fighting to be ‘protector of the NHS'. Jill Davies explores the possibility of NHS spending cuts and how health cash plans might change as a result

Softening the blow

For thousands of employees with Retail Price Index (RPI) linked salaries, the economic downturn will cost them dearly. Sue Weir looks at how the effect of what for many will mean a pay freeze could be softened

Life in the old girl yet

When approaching later life, as term assurance comes to an end, clients do not want to be concerned with either increasing mortgage terms or reevaluating wills in order to avoid inheritance tax issues. By taking out whole of life cover instead, Simon...