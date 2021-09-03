Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

The Daily Telegraph reports Downing Street wants to raise NI by 1%, adding the Treasury would prefer 1.25%. The move would affect about 25 million workers and the self-employed.

The Times states health secretary Sajid Javid is pushing for a 2% rise.

Ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt, also writing in the Daily Telegraph, said he favours a new "health and care premium" and it was right taxpayers should contribute more to solve the crisis.

In their election manifesto of 2019, the Conservatives vowed not to increase income tax, VAT or NI, a BBC report said.

It stated for someone on average £29,536 annual earnings a 1% increase in NI would equate to just shy of £200 a year.

The government told the BBC it was "committed to bringing forward a long-term plan to reform the social care system." It added proposals would be set out this year.

Commenting on the reported NI increase, Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs of the Chartered Insurance Institute said: "A joined-up solution to funding later life care is much needed as it is now more than a decade on from the Dilnot Commission, which stated care costs should be capped

"Greater certainty on the cost of later life care will help inform and empower families to plan. The earlier in life people take steps the better financially prepared they are for later life.

"Research by the CII, involving 2,000 consumers in December 2020, found people who discuss care plans with their wider family are reassured from talking over the issues and coming up with a plan."