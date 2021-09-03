ADVERTISEMENT

Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

Despite manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NI

Professional Adviser
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

National Insurance (NI) could be increased by 1% for millions of workers to help fund social care, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph reports Downing Street wants to raise NI by 1%, adding the Treasury would prefer 1.25%. The move would affect about 25 million workers and the self-employed.

The Times states health secretary Sajid Javid is pushing for a 2% rise.

Ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt, also writing in the Daily Telegraph, said he favours a new "health and care premium" and it was right taxpayers should contribute more to solve the crisis.

In their election manifesto of 2019, the Conservatives vowed not to increase income tax, VAT or NI, a BBC report said.

It stated for someone on average £29,536 annual earnings a 1% increase in NI would equate to just shy of £200 a year.

The government told the BBC it was "committed to bringing forward a long-term plan to reform the social care system." It added proposals would be set out this year.

Commenting on the reported NI increase, Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs of the Chartered Insurance Institute said:  "A joined-up solution to funding later life care is much needed as it is now more than a decade on from the Dilnot Commission, which stated care costs should be capped

"Greater certainty on the cost of later life care will help inform and empower families to plan. The earlier in life people take steps the better financially prepared they are for later life.

"Research by the CII, involving 2,000 consumers in December 2020, found people who discuss care plans with their wider family are reassured from talking over the issues and coming up with a plan."

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Individual PMI

First-time PMI demand doubles during Covid
Adviser / Broking

First-time PMI demand doubles during Covid

Sales up 100% at end of 2020

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 February 2021 •
What are healthcare mutuals doing to generate "new value"?
Adviser / Broking

What are healthcare mutuals doing to generate "new value"?

Claims might be temporarily down but day-to-day support is up

Martin Shaw
clock 17 August 2020 •
ActiveQuote: PMI enquiries shoot up post general election
Individual PMI

ActiveQuote: PMI enquiries shoot up post general election

810% increase

Suzanne Clarkson
clock 18 December 2019 •
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT