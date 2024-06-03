Tories pledge to build 100 new GP surgeries

The party also pledged to build a further 50 community diagnostic centres, a continuation of the Pharmacy First scheme and an expansion of community care plans. Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, said: "The NHS is one of our most important national assets and the Conservatives are taking the long-term decisions to secure its future. "As part of our clear plan we are investing in community services making it quicker, easier and more convenient for patients to receive the care they need and help to relieve pressure on hospital services." The new builds aim to counter the reduction in GP...