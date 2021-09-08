Javid: No guarantees tax hike can clear NHS backlog

Jon Yarker
clock 08 September 2021 • 1 min read
Javid: No guarantees tax hike can clear NHS backlog

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid says he cannot guarantee the government’s plans to raise National Insurance (NI) will be enough to clear the NHS’s backlog.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a 1.25% hike to NI from April 2022 to fund social care reform and the NHS.

A total of £36 billion is expected to be raised from the levy, which breaks a manifesto pledge made by the Conservatives in the 2019 election, with £5.4 billion to be spent on the NHS.

Speaking to Sky News, Javid said the £1 billion to be spent on the NHS backlog would "massively reduce" the list of people awaiting problems but could not guarantee this would be enough.

"No responsible health secretary can make that kind of guarantee," Javid told the broadcaster.

"We have thought carefully about the money that is needed but we have also had to make some assumptions on things which nobody can tell you is actually going to happen… With the pathway of Covid and what happens next, nobody in the world knows."

Backlog funding will be set aside to support those who have had treatments and appointments delayed as a result of Covid-19.

An estimated 13 million people are currently awaiting NHS treatments due to the pandemic.

The rest of the NHS's funding from the take hike, a sum of £2.8 billion, will cover related costs such as enhanced infection control measures and £478 million to continue the hospital discharge programme.

