FOS upholds third of complaints about IFAs
Annual review published
FCA splits advice from guidance in new complaints rules
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has for the first time distinguished between advice and guidance in the way it records complaints, in new rules out today.
FCA hits Lloyds with record £117m fine over PPI
State-owned Lloyds Banking Group has been hit with a £117m fine by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the "largest retail fine" it has ever issued.
Adviser complaint uphold rate markedly below average
The proportion of complaints against advisory groups found in favour of the consumer is significantly below the average for the sector, the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS's) latest data shows.
CQC finds inconsistency in health complaints handling
There is a wide variety in the ways complaints are being handled across the NHS, primary care and social care services in England, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found.
Ombudsman upholds 960 complaints
From April to November The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has upheld nearly double the number of complaints compared to the same period last year.
NHS hospitals 'failing' to listen to complaints
NHS hospitals are failing to listen to concerns raised by visitors, contractors and others, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Healthwatch England has found.
Poor communication tops NHS complaints
Poor communication has topped the complaints received by the Parliamentary And Health Service Ombudsman.
FCA makes recommendations on consumer complaints
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made a number of recommendations changes to the ways firms handle consumer complaints, following a review of 15 financial firms.
Legal Ombudsman to accept CMC complaints
The Legal Ombudsman will from January 2015 deal with complaints about claims management companies (CMCs).
Quarterly drop in upheld PMI and dental FOS complaints
Quarterly statistics from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has revealed a 10% drop in upheld complaints in private medical insurance (PMI) and dental insurance.
Health and social care complaints system 'utterly bewildering'
An investigation by Healthwatch England into the health and social care complaints system has led to it being described as 'utterly bewildering and largely ineffective'.
FCA: Firms have 'improved' PPI complaints handling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reported that firms have improved the way they handle complaints in its latest update on PPI redress work.
PPI continues at the top, but complaints reduce - FCA
Complaints data published by the FCA has showed 2,479,029 new complaints opened against financial services firms between July and December 2013.
PPI compensation hits £9.3bn and counting
Compensation and refunds related to mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) have reached £9.3bn, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said.
FOS raises concern over PPI-like products amid notable complaints
The Financial Ombudsman Service has raised concern about non-insurance products that look like PPI, amid many complaints confusing similar product types.
Hunt scrutinises NHS complaints handling
A review into NHS complaints processes has been launched today by the secretary of state for health Jeremy Hunt.
FSA concerned over PPI complaint handling behaviour
The FSA has approved consultation on Financial Ombudsman Service proposals to increase PPI case fees and overall levy to allow for more free cases, amid concerns about PPI complaint handling behaviour.
Urgent need to check new policy documents, adviser warns
A protection adviser has warned advisers to check critical illness cover policy documents after receiving a series of out-dated terms and conditions for clients.
FSA issues largest ever retail fine against protection firm
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has issued its joint largest retail fine of £10.5m to Card Protection Plan Limited (CPP) for mis-selling insurance products.
Banks turning away legitimate PPI claims - FOS
BBC's Watchdog aired concerns last night that the banks have not been honouring commitments to pay back missold PPI.
Internet drives soaring patient complaints - Best Doctors
The internet has been a "big influencer" in higher patient expectations, Best Doctors has stated.
Barclays overtakes Lloyd's as biggest PPI offender
Barclays Bank has overtaken Lloyd's TSB as the source of the most payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, according to figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
FOS: 1,500 new PPI complaints a day
PPI complaints have doubled in the first half of this year with up to 1,500 new cases each day, according to latest Financial Ombudsman Service complaints statistics.