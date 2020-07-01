complaints handling

Ombudsman upholds 960 complaints
From April to November The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has upheld nearly double the number of complaints compared to the same period last year.

FSA concerned over PPI complaint handling behaviour
The FSA has approved consultation on Financial Ombudsman Service proposals to increase PPI case fees and overall levy to allow for more free cases, amid concerns about PPI complaint handling behaviour.

FOS: 1,500 new PPI complaints a day
PPI complaints have doubled in the first half of this year with up to 1,500 new cases each day, according to latest Financial Ombudsman Service complaints statistics.

