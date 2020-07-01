Cigna
Britons not seeking professional help for stress - Cigna
One in seven turn to alcohol
Women are 'more stressed' than men
According to Cigna Wellbeing 360 Survey
Bupa appoints Will Shaw as corporate director
He joins from Cigna European Healthcare
Employee stress is a 'mental health timebomb' - Cigna
84% of UK workers have suffered poor mental health, but only a quarter received support from employers
Cigna to offer unlimited preventative dental treatment
UK economy loses £105m every year due to oral health-related sick days
Cigna appoints Phil Austin as CEO, Europe
The announcement comes with four further additions to restructured European team.
The ageing workforce and the adviser
Dominic Howard looks at what considerations advisers need to make as the ageing workforce quickly matures
A flourishing whole-of-life market?
Fiona Murphy finds a ‘vibrant' and ‘growing' whole-of-life market compared with its term assurance sister
Cigna offers home detox to customers struggling with addiction
Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits (Cigna) and Archangel have united to improve access to specialist detoxification support at home for Cigna's customers.
OneStop breast cancer diagnostic clinics for Cigna customers
Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits (Cigna) and BreastHealth UK have formed an alliance to offer Cigna customers OneStop breast cancer diagnostics from beginning January 2016.
Whole of Life: In danger of falling behind the times?
Susan Stevenson says the needs of over-50s life insurance customers are changing - but how will the market respond?
Cigna enters over 50s market
Cigna Insurance services has entered the over 50s market with a partially underwritten whole of life plan offered through its affinity partners.
Cigna appoints European managing director
Cigna has named Javier Cano as managing director of its Global Health Benefits business in Europe.
Cigna appoints new head of UK healthcare benefits
Cigna has appointed Phil Austin as managing director of its healthcare benefits business in the UK.
Cigna announces dental plan additions
Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits (UKHB) has added children's orthodontic treatment and dental implants to its group dental plans.
Cigna to enter life insurance market
Cigna Insurance Services is to enter the individual life insurance market this year, the company has announced.
Public increasingly considering low cost medical insurances
British consumers are increasingly convinced the NHS will see deterioration in quality of service and increasingly consider low-cost insurance products to cover any shortfall.
Cigna launches Priority Diagnostics Plan
White label specialist Cigna Insurance Services has launched a new product for customers of its affinity partners.
FirstAssist rebrands as Cigna Insurance Services
FirstAssist Insurance Services Limited has announced it is to be renamed Cigna Insurance Services (Europe) Limited.
Cigna launches new IPMI suite
Cigna has launched a new suite of international private medical insurance products in response to adviser demand.
Dame Carol Black to tackle absences at summit
Dame Carol Black will be speaking at a summit in London that will aim to recognise the world's healthiest workplaces.
IPMI Breakfast Briefing: Adviser barriers and opportunities
COVER recently held a breakfast briefing on international private medical insurance (IPMI) to explore the emerging developments in the sector.
Cigna places integration at heart of latest wellbeing offering
Cigna is re-launching its healthcare benefits package with an emphasis on integrated services.
COVER Breakfast Briefing: Brokers beware of complex iPMI
Breaking into international PMI can be complex and brokers need to be careful, an adviser warned at COVER's breakfast briefing yesterday.