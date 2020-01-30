US health insurers embrace gene therapy

CVS Health joins list of healthcare companies aiming to make gene therapy accessible through employer

According to a recent white paper, the US-based firm plans to spread the high cost of gene therapy for its members following its 2018 acquisition of Aetna.

CVS Health also plans to launch a new insurance product in March to absorb the financial risk of covering these therapies.

It joins two other healthcare companies in the US developing ways to mitigate the cost of gene therapy for employees.

In September last year, Cigna added a programme where members pay by month to access a feature to help pay for gene therapy.

Anthem also announced it also working plans.

However, it is unclear how many employers offer gene therapy in their health plans because it is not included in the Society for Human Resource Management's 2019 benefits survey.

"Gene therapy is having a very substantial impact for patients with very serious illnesses, and the results appear to be durable," said Dr. Troy Brennan, chief medical officer for CVS Health. "That's why it's important to make it as affordable as possible."

Gene therapy, which replaces a faulty gene with a working one to treat or prevent diseases such as blindness, muscular dystrophy and sick cell anemia costs around $2m per treatment. Data on the long-term effects of gene therapy is currently limited.

According to the CVS white paper, gene therapy could potentially cost the U.S. healthcare system an additional $66 billion — a 2% increase from the existing $3.5 trillion.