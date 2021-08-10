Cigna unveils AI stress test

The Cigna StressWaves Test has been created in partnership with medical technology provider Ellipsis Health and will be offered to employers so they can monitor the stress levels of their workforce.

It has been designed to evaluate stress levels within 90 seconds and will analyse aspects such as pitch, tone, word choice and pauses in a user's speech, assessing their responses to open-ended questions.

The software was developed using a dataset of over 15,000 adults aged between 18 and 80. It has been honed to ensure it can cater with varying accents and levels of English-speaking ability.

"Stress and mental health issues have been pushed up the agenda in recent years," said Dr Peter Mills, associate medical director of Cigna Europe.

"If stress goes unchecked, we may see dramatic consequences and that's why innovative health tools like the Cigna StressWaves Test are so important. By providing simple solutions at scale that are easy to use and accessible when the people need them most, we can encourage people to learn more about stress and seek professional help as appropriate."

The test requires only a microphone and internet connection to work so can be used for those working remotely.