The provider stated that the move is in line with "two parties' shared values of putting customers first" as Unum's Dental business experiences "rapidly rising" demand for dental cover through workplace schemes.

Unum highlighted this was driven by high inflation and the cost of living crisis as the cost of private oral care has also increased.

According to data from the British Dental Association, the cost of NHS dentistry rose by 8.5% in April this year.

Cigna announced in September last year that it would be withdrawing from the UK group health insurance and healthcare trusts market.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, commented that the provider would ensure "a smooth transition" for its new clients.

"We are investing and growing in areas that reflect the needs and requirements of our customers and broker partners, and Dental Insurance is a key driver of our strategy and ambitious growth plans," Thompson said.

"Unum's average payout per claim rose by 24% between 2021 and 2022, signifying the upward pressure on a range of everyday costs, including essential healthcare expenditure."