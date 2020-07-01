CI
'I still have my home and I don't need to worry about my financial future'
Breast cancer sufferer, Carole Scott, says her critical illness policy has provided 'peace of mind' and helped her cope at a time when she 'couldn't think or function'
Late cancer diagnosis variations lowering survival chances - Cancer Research UK
Regional differences between diagnosing cancers at late and early stages mean that 20,000 people could have a better chance of survival if all regions reached the level of the best.
SunLife announces CI changes
SunLife has announced changes to its critical illness cover in line with the ABI's updated best practice.
Bowel cancer can be divided into 'four distinct diseases' - study
Bowel cancer cases can be divided into 'four distinct diseases' with some more aggressive and with higher fatality rates than others, a study has found.
Four in ten female CI claims for breast cancer
Breast cancer is the was the common cause of female Critical Illness (CI) claims from Aviva and Friends Life, accounting for 44% of all claims by females in 2014, the insurer has revealed.
Bright Grey upgrades critical illness cover
Bright Grey, part of the Royal London Group has upgraded its critical illness cover (CI), alongside incorporating the ABI's statement of best practice for CI.
Canada Life CI add on to new individual life products a 'welcome addition' - CIExpert
CIExpert has described Canada Life's Critical Illness (CI) add on to its new individual life policies as 'a welcome addition to the market.'
Zurich pays 92% of CI and 82% of IP claims
Zurich UK paid 92% of critical illness (CI) claims made in the first half of 2015, and 82% of income protection claims, the insurer's claims statistics have revealed.
The Insurance Surgery in management buyout
The Insurance Surgery has been bought out by the management from founder Paul Mellor, funded by Seneca Partners' Special Situations Fund.
Critical illness discount from Aegon
Aegon UK is offering a 5% discount on its standalone critical illness product until 15th October 2015.
Expats covered by 33% of UK insurers
British expatriates can get life insurance products from 33% of UK insurers, a survey by Unusual Risks has found.
Spot the difference: Variations in children's cover explained
Alan Lakey discusses why advisers should pay closer attention to the differences in children's cover offered by insurers
Seven out of ten know someone with cancer
Seven out of ten people know someone with cancer, while 63% have or have had a family member or close friend with cancer, research for Macmillan Cancer Support has found.
Internet more essential than protection to consumers
Eight out of ten Britons consider broadband essential, compared to just under four in ten (39%) who consider protection to be essential, a survey has found.
Amount of common cancers in under 45s found
The four most common cancers, breast, prostate, colorectal and lung, are affecting 80,000 people diagnosed before they turn 45, research has revealed.
CIExpert: Zurich changes 'all positive'
Zurich's changes to its critical illness policy are ‘all positive' and will help Zurich maintain its position in the market, CIExpert has said.
CIExpert: Aegon changes 'positive'
Aegon's upgrade to its critical illness (CI) offering whilst adjusting to the model wording changes introduced by the ABI in December 2014 are overall ‘positive', CIExpert has said.
Zurich announces CI changes
Zurich has announced changes to its critical illness (CI) cover - changing definitions for cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS) and heart attacks.
Aegon announces protection changes to 'modernise' offering
Aegon has announced changes to its individual and group protection offering with changes to definitions and increases in levels of cover and age limits.
Holloway Friendly launches hybrid CI IP policy
Holloway Friendly has launched a critical illness income protection policy that pays out a regular income when someone cannot work due to a specified critical illness.
Has critical illness reached critical mass?
Munich Re's Julie Scott discusses how the critical illness industry could break the cycle of competing on conditions.
Fall in protection complaints to FCA
Complaints about income protection (IP) and critical illness cover (CI) fell in the second half of 2014 figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have revealed.
CIExpert endorsed by network
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has endorsed the use of critical illness (CI) data site CIExpert for all its advisers.
Thyroid cancer - critical threat?
Ross Campbell writes about the challenges posed by increased diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer and the potential implications for critical illness (CI) policies.