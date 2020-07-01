children
Govt. to spend £3.3m to prevent mental illness in young people
23 local community projects
AIG Life CI payout helps infant hear for first time
Story of Max Brett gets coverage in The Times, Daily Mail and on ITV's Lorraine show
Alan Lakey: How children's critical illness cover has evolved
Insurers have competed to improve payment conditions, ages covered and specific conditions for children over the years
Paul Roberts: Don't kid yourself
Why children's critical illness cover is essential
Old Mutual Wealth updates critical illness cover
Nearly 80 enhancements to make CIC 'more than just a product'
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed
CIExpert on L&G's Critical Illness Extra update
Consolidation of "market-leading" position with better quality of choice and by mirroring Aviva's two-pronged approach to children's cover
CIExpert on L&G's extension to children's critical illness cover
"Any upgrade is welcome if the result is more claims paid," says CIExpert's Alan Lakey
Legal & General launches children's critical illness extra
A new paid for option available to parents needing more coverage plus added benefits at no extra cost launched on Sunday
Royal London updates children's critical illness cover
Customers will be able to choose between 'no cover', 'standard cover' and 'enhanced cover' for children within CIC, which can now include 12 additional child-specific conditions.
Steve Berry: Why we should advise all parents to take out protection
When there are children in a family, writes Steve Berry, it is especially important to think not just 'What if something happened to me?' but 'What if something happened to them?'
Aegon reminds parents to check critical illness policies
Aegon is reminding parents to check their critical illness (CI) policies and has shared information for child CI claims since 2007 in recognition of childhood cancer awareness month.
Spot the difference: Variations in children's cover explained
Alan Lakey discusses why advisers should pay closer attention to the differences in children's cover offered by insurers