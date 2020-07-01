child care
Parents missing work to care for unwell kids - MetLife
More than two in five
Paul Roberts: Don't kid yourself
Why children's critical illness cover is essential
Employers need clarity on government childcare voucher scheme
Government decision to keep salary sacrifice open for further six months causing HMRC confusion
More than half of women do not have financial protection
Almost half of UK households risk losing up to £25,000 a year should a female member aged 25 - 45 lose their income