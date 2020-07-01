CBI
Life sector 'looking to diversify' and 'cross-sell products' - CBI/PWC
Insurance industry 'upbeat'
Business volumes and profits rising for insurers
Business volumes grew between March and May 2015, while overall profitability of business rose sharply for life insurers, a Confederation of British Industry(CBI)/PwC survey has found.
Financial services firms upbeat despite profit dip - survey
Business volumes in financial services were up in the three months to June fueling optimism in the industry, despite an unexpected fall in profitability, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and PwC.
Business lobby groups hail brighter UK economy
The UK economy is in good health, suggest two major business lobby groups, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
CBI makes case for government and business to invest in employee health
There are clear business benefits to supporting employee health and wellbeing, says a Confederation of British Industry (CBI)report has concluded.
Employers unconvinced fit note works as absence costs hit £17bn - CBI
The fit note is not reducing absence yet as sickness time off increased to 190 million lost working days at a cost of £17bn to employers last year, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said.