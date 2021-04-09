Three in five SMEs focusing on health and wellbeing benefits for staff

Association of British Insurers (ABI) finds 60% of SMEs say offering health and wellbeing benefits to staff boosts productivity

Research carried out in October last year found that three in five (60%) of small-to-medium businesses (SMEs) acknowledge that providing health and wellbeing benefits has a high impact on supporting the productivity of their company.

This percentage rises to 69% among medium-size businesses, whilst 22% of SMEs rated having health and wellbeing benefits as being critical for ensuring high productivity.

However, only one in five (20%) indicated an awareness of a legal requirement to provide information on benefits to new employees by their first day of work.

Charlie Campbell, ABI manager, Health and Protection, commented: "Keeping up to speed with new legal requirements can be difficult, especially during a pandemic.

"But Day One Statements are not just a legal requirement - they are an opportunity to boost wellbeing and productivity at a time when employee health has never been more important to ensuring a healthy and productive workforce."

Day One statements, a ‘written statement of particulars' setting out details such as hours of work and holiday entitlement for staff, became a legal requirement for employers in April 2020.

According to ABI's research, 59% of SMEs said they would value more information to help explain their legal requirements and allow them to maximise the opportunity to promote health and wellbeing benefits to their staff.

In conjunction with group risk trade body GRiD and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the ABI has rolled out a range of online resources on Day One statements.

The service is designed to help businesses navigate the new requirement and use it as an opportunity to boost staff wellbeing and productivity, including an expanded Day One Statement template to share additional information on the health and wellbeing benefits available.