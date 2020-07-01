care
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
The challenges of navigating the NHS
RedArc's Christine Husbands highlights the extra support available to policyholders relying on the National Health Service at times of need
Jeremy Hunt appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Prime Minister's cabinet reshuffle re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as Health Secretary but with responsibility for Social Care rolled in.
FOI: Plan to retrieve care costs from house sales based on 'shaky foundations'
Plans to make greater use of 'deferred payments' to claw back social care costs from the value of the sale of a family home could fail unless the existing 'deferred payments' system is improve, Royal London has warned.