OneFamily expands over 50s benefits cover

New features will include an advice service for carers, an app for cancer patients and coaching resources for cancer survivors returning to work.

All of these can be accessed from the outset of the policy with no qualifying period.

The services are being offered in partnership with private care organisation RedArc, which will provided personal nurses for customers of this policy.

RedArc has recently been vocal this year on the subject of cancer care, warning diagnosis and treatment have been negatively impacted as a result of the pandemic.

OneFamily head of investment Paul Bridgewater said: "We have added extra support, which we think our customers will find invaluable.

"For those with care responsibilities there is Podplan, which provides information and help for carers on a range of practical, financial and social issues relating to the elderly.

"Then there is the Careology app for people undergoing cancer treatment, which puts the patient in control of their cancer journey and makes the diagnosis a little easier to manage. Finally, we have included Working With Cancer, which provides coaching and training services for cancer survivors to help them as they return to the normality of work and the financial independence it provides."

This is the latest development from the Mutual since it announced the migration of its protection, savings and investment processes to the iPipeline SSG Digital Platform.