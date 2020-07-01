blog
Blog: How auto-enrolment is emphasising dental insurance
Over the past few years the dental insurance market has grown at a rapid pace. But what has spurred this growth? Andrew Morris argues auto-enrolment (AE) has been a major contributing factor.
Blog: Product isn't everything in PMI sales
How can private healthcare providers capitalise on increasing customer demand? Stephen Cook has a few ideas
Blog: Group risk - the other side of the story
Some of you may recall a Canada Life article saying the gauntlet is thrown - on the back of pensions automatic enrolment (AE) we need to grow the group risk market in terms of employer schemes, as well as premiums and employees covered.
Cancer: what could our industry do? - Gen Re
It is World Cancer Day, so it's a good time to reflect on how the insurance industry can better serve those who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.
Blog: Advisers should not be 'too busy' for protection sales - L&G
Stop talking down sector
Blog: To blog or not to blog
John Joe McGinley makes the business case for blogging to clients.
Blog: It's a case of priorities - Income Protection
Tom Conner makes the case why advisers should prioritise income protection.
Opinion: We should support a minimum standard for IP
Think Tank Demos recently called for a minimum IP proposal along the lines of pension auto enrolment. John Letizia agrees.
Blog: A revised prescription required?
If you were designing a product for covering the need for health intervention and prompt appropriate treatment would it look like a classic corporate PMI insurance?
Blog: Protection is not a mortgage sale option
As the economy begins to show signs of recovery and the housing market returns to growth, it is clear that mortgage advisors are back to being busy again with lending at its highest level since 2008.
Are we addicted to complexity by default?
t last week's Cover Forum John Ritchie, the Ellipse chief executive, commented on panel debate that insurers in the UK are addicted to complexity, is he right?
Blog: Nudge, nudge at the LUCID conference
Psychological techniques can help insurance applicants and claimants give insurers fuller information, according to Philip Graves, one of the world's leading experts in consumer behaviour.
Getting started with LinkedIn
LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network and is growing rapidly. It connects you to your trusted contacts and helps you exchange knowledge, ideas, and opportunities with a broader network of professionals.
Getting started with social media
It seems everywhere you turn people are talking about social media. But a lot of the discussions are theoretical in nature or discussing future developments.
Blog: five industry developments this month
Kevin Carr, takes his magnifying glass to five developments in the industry over the last month…
Blog: Are comparison sites harming brokers?
The broker market has weathered many storms. Jason Berry looks at whether comparison sites are the new battle brokers face.
Blog: Five ways to make twitter work for you
With social media entering the mainstream business arena, Emma Mason gives a few tips for those considering twitter as a business tool.
Blog: End of season blues
Don't look back in anger
Planet Insurance - To disclose or not disclose?
Friends Life has been in the news recently. First we have its initial refusal, since reversed, to produce stats on IP claims. Then we have the case of Nic Hughes who was declined a claim on a life/CI policy for £100k because of non-disclosure. What's...
Would you like a trade body?
COVER magazine is interested in your views on the formation of a trade body to represent the protection sector.
How to stop your clients ditching protection products
Tips from Bright Grey
The frustrating anomaly of protection advice
Like it or not, when assessing the hours of work per case in relation to the remuneration, protection business is often less profitable than other lines of advice.
Do we need yet another trade body?
Having read recent calls from the protection insurance market in the media about the formation of a specialist protection insurance group, Protect and its members are willing to support such an entity.
Stats: What have you got to hide?
Clive Waller ponders the necessity of claims statistics if insurers are to be taken seriously.