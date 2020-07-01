Better Business
Brendan Llewellyn: The problem with protection
The trouble with protection, argues Brendan Llewellyn, is your money can feel wasted unless something horrible happens to you. The sector needs to evolve and, he points out, it is …
Melissa Collett: How do we measure consumer trust?
An elusive concept
Intelliflo forms working group to address challenges of GDPR
GDPR in force May 2018
Jennifer Gilchrist: Looking to the future of protection
Adapt to actual customer needs
COVER Magazine releases 'live' mobile app
COVER Magazine has launched a new mobile ‘live' app that continually updates with all of our articles they are published online.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP: How do advisers feel about PMI at the moment?
Gavin Shay, head of partnership development at AXA PPP healthcare, looks at how advisers feel about the current state of the PMI market.
Adviser clinic: AXA PPP's top health and wellbeing concerns for people and businesses
Nick Jeal, head of corporate marketing at AXA PPP healthcare gives a snapshot of health and wellbeing concerns for people and businesses in this informative presentation filmed at a recent COVER adviser clinic.
Adviser focus: Does your proposition make clients feel special?
In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.
Financial Services Expo to host protection seminars
New exhibition the Financial Services Expo has added protection and specialist lending-focused seminars to its two-day event.
Advisers positive about protection business growth
Protection will be the biggest growth area for a third of advisers, a sentiment report has shown.
LifeSearch weekly revenue breaks £1m
LifeSearch has published its revenue numbers for the week of May 21 to 27.