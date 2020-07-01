Baigrie Davies
Standard Life's 1825 buys Baigrie Davies
Third acquisition in past month
Interview - David Child
David Child has taken the helm at one of the country's most ambitious adviser firms. Paul Robertson talks to Lifesearch's new managing director
Baigrie moves to CEO as David Child becomes Lifesearch MD
David Child has taken over the role of Lifesearch managing director from Tom Baigrie, who moves to become chief executive of the company.
LifeSearch eyeing-up GI market
Lifesearch has revealed it is considering entering the general insurance broker market.
Playing for time
Tom Baigrie's pan industry protection consumer advertising concept has stalled. Paul Robertson précis Baigries' report on the reasons why
CPIEC halts in its tracks
The Consumer Protection Insurance Engagement Campaign CPIEC will not be developed further.
When a plan comes together
After much talk of a generic industry-wide protection campaign it seems the ball has started rolling. Paul Robertson explains the what it hopes to achieve and how it may impact the industry.