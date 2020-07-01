Australia
Debbie Kennedy: Banking bad - lessons from Down Under
Are we stepping up to the community standard?
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
British IP must learn from Australian mistakes - Gen Re
The British income protection (IP) market should learn from some of the mistakes made by the Australian market in recent years, Gen Re has said.
Term assurance - In terminal decline?
Want an example of how not to do things? Owain Thomas finds the UK term assurance market's approach is being avoided worldwide.
Product design - Time for a change
How hard is it to design disability-based protection products in 2012, asks Andy Milburn.
Around the world: Australian family cover
Policies often cover the breadwinner, but should we be selling more protection to cover events affecting other family members? Greg Becker looks at the Australian answer
Anti-compulsion voices "defeatist" - PruProtect
PruProtect has called critics of its desire for protection to be made compulsory as being "defeatist" and argued that the need is "very clear".
Keeping up with Down Under
After four years with Swiss Re's Australia and New Zealand business, Russell Higginbotham believes the UK could import some ideas from the Australian life and health market
Best Doctors expands Down Under
Best Doctors has launched in Australia.