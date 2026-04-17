I was speaking to a broker a few weeks back who had just completed what he called one of his best ever cases. Great rate, right lender, smooth from start to finish. The client was over the moon. He was proud of it and fair enough. Then I asked him one question: did you talk about what happens to that mortgage if the client can't work? Long pause. That pause is what this article is about. I hear some version of that story more than I probably should. The mortgage work is solid. Genuinely good, well-researched, the right outcome. But the conversation stopped at the product. It nev...